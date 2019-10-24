"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 6 drops on Halloween. Therefore, fans can expect a Halloween special on ABC's long-running medical drama as our favourite doctors get into the spirit of the spooky holiday. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming special segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" Season 16 Episode 6.]

"Grey's Anatomy" episode 16X06 title "Whistlin' Past the Graveyard" complements the holiday spirit and suggest that this episode is like none other. While the doctors and residents will be dealing with everyday work pressure, things are going to get complicated for our favourite moms struggling to make this holiday special, for their kids. And Alex has a creepy problem to deal with.

According to the official synopsis for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 6 as on Spoiler TV, Alex will go to any lengths to impress the investors at Pac-Gen North. However, his plans may not go as expected when he finds out about skeletons on the construction site grounds. He rushes to his friend, companion and mentor Richard for assistance. He tasked him to distract the investors as he clears out this space.

Meanwhile, Teddy feels challenged when she takes up the task to create original Halloween costumes for her kids, Allison and Leo. Elsewhere, Meredith struggles to get home on time for trick-and-treating with kids. However, she fears she may not be able to make it. Back in the hospital, Jackson feels the emotional burden of his pediatric patient, who is sad about spending her holiday in the hospital.

The photos for "Grey's Anatomy" Halloween special are out, and it seems Jo is in full swing of Halloween spirit. The photos as published show Jo dressed in her wedding dress as the zombie bride. More pictures tease the doctors on their regular duty while Alex and Richard are busy with the investors.

The promo for "Grey's Anatomy" for the sixth episode of season 16 is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 6 airing on Thursday. So, stay tuned for more updates.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 airs Thursdays, on ABC.