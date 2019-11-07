"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 8 is going to be an eventful one. The upcoming segment will see the new interns in action as they compete to impress the boss. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of ABC's long-running medical drama.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 8.]

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 8 is another milestone in the history of the series that first aired in 2005. The upcoming segment will mark the 350th episode in Shondaland's sensational series.

According to the official synopsis, the episode is titled "My Shot" and it will focus on its title cast member Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. In the last season's finale Meredith was fired from her position at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital along with Richard Weber and Alex Karev for their involvement in insurance fraud. Since then, here career as a doctor is still in question as she awaits the verdict for her trial.

In "Grey's Anatomy" 16X08, Meredith will come face to face with the medical board. While her future as a surgeon still remains unknown, she is forced to deal with her past mistakes in some challenging ways.

Meanwhile, some of the attendants in the hospital are away. This means the new interns must spring into action to prove their competencies when they are given their own cases. However, they must be careful of the watchful eyes of Bailey, the boss of all bosses and mentor to the star doctors of the hospital like Alex, Meredith, and others.

The promo for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 8 is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 7 airing on Thursday. During this episode, Catherine returns to town and learns about Jackson and Maggie's relationship. Amelia discusses with Meredith about her pregnancy. Maggie meets someone who claims to be her family. And Owen lashes out when he learns about Amelia's pregnancy.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 airs Thursdays on ABC.