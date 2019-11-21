"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 fall finale is almost here. Following this, ABC's long-running drama will go on a hiatus. But before that happens, fans are in for a treat before the show closes for winter holidays. More details about the upcoming segment tease that "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 9 will be a crossover of sorts between the medical drama and ABC's "Station 19."

According to TV Insider, the preview for the next chapter of the series makes it look like the two shows will be coming together in a bigger way. In its classic style, the fall finale will be packed with every "Grey's Anatomy" element including drama, bombshells, shockers and surprises.

The promo opens in a rather celebratory mood. Meredith is back to her doctor's duty and everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial is excited to welcome her back. However, things take an unexpected turn for some of them. The show will continue to focus on their personal and professional lives as it drops one "shock after another."

"And an ending that will leave so on the edge," teases the promo.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 9 suggests Jo visiting Station 19 for a safe haven volunteer duty after she gets a call about a baby being dropped at the fire station. As for Meredith, she moves forward in life and gets back to work instantly. And the show sees Jackson and Vic's romance burgeoning as they take a big step forward. And Bailey and Amelia, mothers-to-be exchange updates on their pregnancy.

With all the details out, it is clear that the episode is going to be nothing less than eventful and gripping. There will be joy and at the same time some challenging moments. However, we are nine episodes into the season, which means there could be a big epic twist coming up at this time just like previous "Grey's Anatomy" fall finale.

What is your prediction about the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 7 airs tonight on ABC, starring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Camilla Lunddington as Jo, Chandra Wilson as Bailey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev and Jesse Williams as Jo.