The long-running medical drama continues to be on hiatus. The ABC show will not return until the end of January. However, fans are assured exciting times ahead. Things are about to get dramatic when "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 welcomes a veteran actress Sarah Rafferty.

Sarah Rafferty is best known for her "Suits" character for Donna for all of the seasons of the fan-favourite legal drama. She will appear early in the second part of "Grey's Anatomy" Season 16.

The news was spilled by TV Line. According to the report, Rafferty will make her first appearance on Thursday, January 30 episode of the series. She is playing the role of a patient named Suzanne. As her character walks in for a routine procedure, shocking discoveries are made by the doctors. She has reportedly developed complications that leave even the top of the doctors of the Grey Sloan hospital puzzled. Bailey and DeLuca will be involved in her case.

Rafferty will reportedly be appearing in a "multi-episode mystery plot." More details are expected to roll out closer to the date of airing. It happens to be "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 11 titled "A Hard Pill to Swallow."

Before Rafferty appears, the show has some important matters to address. The last time we saw there is a car crash at Joe's Bar where several doctors were hanging out at the end of the day. Since the synopsis for the midseason premiere is yet to be revealed, there is not much that can be said about who is in danger.

However, the promo suggests Ben and Jackson taking the front at the premises. Bailey comes running and is terrified to see her husband working so closely underneath the spot where the cars hang through the wall. It seems the doctors have survived the initial impact, but there is no telling about what's to come next.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 10 airs January 23 in a two-hour crossover event on ABC. The show will return to its previous time slot of 9:00 pm.