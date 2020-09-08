"Grey's Anatomy" is set to return with season 17 after shortened season 16 on April 9, 2020. The show's production is underway. However, the premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, details about "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 is beginning to roll out. Showrunner Krista Vernoff is not shying away from sharing details with the fans.

Season 16 of the ABC medical drama abruptly ended with episode 21 titled "Put on a Happy Face" due to the coronavirus outbreak and industry shut down. However, the finale ended in true "Grey's Anatomy" fashion with lots of drama and shockers.

Richard Weber's condition continues to deteriorate until it was later discovered that his hip replacement surgery has caused some side effects. Amelia delivers a baby boy and Owen finds out about Teddy's affair with Koracick. Andrew has another bipolar episode while Meredith continues to flirt with Cormac Hayes.

Speaking with TV Line, Vernoff revealed that fans will get to "see some of the immediate moments from where we left off." The showrunner goes on to reveal how they are planning to build in some of those great moments into their premiere.

"We are not working to protect stories we had [planned] for the end of Season 16. That said, you will get to see some of the immediate moments from where we left off," Vernoff said. "There was great material that we had already shot but did not get a chance to air," she says, so "we found a way to build it into our premiere."

In addition, fans can expect to see the COVID crisis from the point-of-view of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital's doctors. "We are navigating COVID," she added. "And that is a whole new world for our hospital and for all of our characters."

Vernoff spoke of the storyline inspired by the coronavirus pandemic for the first time during a virtual Television Academy panel in July 2020. The doctors will tell us "medical stories of our lifetimes," Vernoff said at the time.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 brings back Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy, Camilla Lunddington as Jo, and others.