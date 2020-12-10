"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 is not the final run of the long-running ABC show according to Chandra Wilson, who said they want to end the series with good and happy memories instead of it being about COVID-19.

Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, believes that it is not a good way to end the series with the central hero, Meredith Gray, in a hospital bed in and out of consciousness as she fights for her life against the disease. It would only leave a dark imprint on the show.

"Especially in light of what's happening right now, it's like, do we want the last season to be about COVID? Or do we want us to be able to put some nice ribbons around it with rainbows and balloons and things?" she said in an interview with ET correspondent Katie Krause.

Wilson acknowledged that there have been questions on whether "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 is the final run. Patrick Dempsey reprised his long-dead character Derek Shepherd to reunite with his on-screen wife, Meredith while she was in a dreamlike state.

The appearance of another dead character made Meredith think that she will soon head over to the Silver City to reunite with Derek. She met T.R. Knight's George O'Malley, who died in season 5, during another COVID-19- induced unconscious state.

Wilson said she knows "from a creative standpoint" that there have been questions on how the season will end. But she pointed out that these conversations do not end up happening at all because of several reasons.

"Because the network's not ready, the studio's not ready, the fanbase isn't ready, the numbers are too good, all of those things," she explained adding, "Collectively, they've decided we're not going to put an end on it. We're just going to wait and see."

Wilson said that on the creative end, conversations have come up. But for the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" season 17, they are ready for whatever needs to be done for the story. They are ready to bring to life "whatever life you see for these characters." They are willing to move on to another chapter that does not involve COVID-19.