"Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington has welcomed a baby boy in her family. The 36-year-old television actress made the big announcement through her Instagram.

Camilla Luddington, who is married to actor Matthew Alan, took to her social media account on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself with her little darling as she cuddles him on the hospital bed. Also, she revealed that they have named the newborn Lucas Matthew Alan.

"After what felt like a year long third trimester ... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo's!)," she captioned her photo.

Luddington, who is known for role as Jo in ABC medical drama, and her husband, who portrays the role of Seth Massey in "13 Reasons Why," married in the year 2019. The couple already shares a three-year-old daughter Hayden, who was born in March 2017.

Speaking with People, Luddington shared her experience and challenges of being pregnant at the time of pandemic. She said that they have been isolating and social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic. Even though it had its own challenges, but they got enough time to prepare themselves for the new member in their family.

"Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she said. "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."

In addition, she revealed that they had their heart on the name Lucas even before Hayden was born. And they were again expecting a baby girl, this time until they found out it's a boy.

Lucas "was the only boys' name my husband and I ever really liked," and it "topped our boys' name list back when I was pregnant with Hayden," Luddington added.

She went on to reveal that with coronavirus outbreak being pregnant was "much more stressful," unlike during her first pregnancy. She opened up about being anxious all the time and imagining the worse considering COVID-19 crisis.

"Not only did I have concerns over contracting COVID and what that could potentially mean for my pregnancy, but I was also worried about things like my husband not being able to be present with me during the birth," the actress explained.

She revealed adding a face mask to already "exhausting labour" was something new for her. She went through 15-plus hours of labour before delivering her second baby.