A groom has sparked a debate over wedding etiquette after a video from his wedding showed him burying his face in his bride's chest during their ceremony.

The clip, filmed at Adelina and Riley's wedding at Southwood Estate in Canada, spread online after officiant Nathan Grieve posted it on TikTok. Although Adelina appeared to laugh, viewers questioned whether the gesture was appropriate in front of family and friends.

Groom's Altar Stunt Divides Viewers

The footage shows Riley leaning into his bride's strapless gown, shaking his head in a move described as 'motorboating', before turning to guests and raising his arms.

Grieve said he had never witnessed such a moment at a wedding. 'Riley immediately celebrated his new wife in a way that will absolutely be remembered at family gatherings for years to come,' he wrote.

'Perfect timing. Perfect chaos. Perfectly Riley & Adelina,' he added.

The ceremony had already been affected by rain, while the couple's exit music reportedly failed. A car alarm sounded as they left.

The clip attracted hundreds of thousands of views and prompted divided reactions. Some commenters called the act embarrassing and disrespectful, while others pointed to Adelina's laughter and argued that the couple's amusement should matter most.

Etiquette Expert Says Groom's Behaviour Crossed A Line

Etiquette expert Jo Hayes said in an interview that the bride appeared to consent, as she did not look shocked or try to stop her husband. However, she argued that the setting made the gesture inappropriate.

'While it appears to be consensual in this clip — the bride doesn't appear shocked or surprised, and doesn't appear to try and stop him — this is a wedding ceremony,' Hayes said. 'Such sexually suggestive/sexual innuendo-type behaviour isn't appropriate.'

Hayes noted that wedding ceremonies bring together guests of different ages, including children. 'There are likely children in the audience, for whom witnessing such behaviour would be highly inappropriate,' she said. 'And even for adults, witnessing such behaviour can make people uncomfortable.'

She suggested Riley may have taken inspiration from the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers, adding: 'It's highly likely he's a fan of Wedding Crashers and thought such a stunt would be funny ... darling, it's really not'. 'Save it for the honeymoon,' she added.

Other Weird Wedding Stunts Have Also Drawn Backlash

Other unusual wedding stunts have also drawn backlash. However, other unusual wedding stunts have prompted criticism.

In November 2022, footage believed to have been filmed in the United States showed a groom arriving inside a coffin carried down the aisle by friends. The stunt drew criticism, with some viewers questioning its taste.

Professional stunt performers Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr took another approach in 2022, setting themselves alight for their wedding exit using safety precautions.

The contrast is one of context: a planned performance is not the same as an unexpected sexual gesture during a ceremony attended by relatives and possibly children. Adelina's laughter suggests she was not openly distressed, but the clip has reignited debate over whether a joke that entertains a couple is suitable for every wedding guest.