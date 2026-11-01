Jennifer Lawrence has warned expectant parents that one part of the body 'will never go back' after childbirth, telling the Call Her Daddy podcast that 'your vagina will bounce back, your butthole won't' as she described the realities of becoming a mother.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, was responding to host Alex Cooper, who is pregnant with her first child and had asked what had left Lawrence 'completely unprepared' for motherhood.

'I don't know if I needed to hear that before giving birth,' Cooper replied. 'I'm like, "Wow, wow, Jen".'

Pressed to explain, Lawrence joked that she would give details 'once I can get into a heated place' because the studio was freezing, then added: 'I'll show you.' She finished with: 'There's no going back. That thing is coming out.'

Lawrence shares two sons with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. Their first, Cy, was born in 2022 and their second in 2025.

What Doctors Say About Childbirth and the Pelvic Floor

Lawrence did not name a medical condition, and none has been confirmed. Medical Daily cannot verify which problem she meant.

Doctors typically warn that pregnancy and vaginal birth can affect the pelvic floor and anus. Possible problems include haemorrhoids, fissures and strain on the anal sphincter, although experiences vary widely. Anyone with persistent symptoms after birth should speak to a GP or midwife.

'Bad Postpartum' and the Myth of Maternal Instinct

Lawrence also challenged the idea that maternal instinct arrives automatically. 'You're unprepared for all of it, and everybody is like, "Your instincts, your instincts",' she said. 'You have no idea what you're doing.'

She recalled being told she would learn to tell her baby's cries apart. 'I can't hear the difference with the cries,' she said. 'I'm such a bad mom.'

She said she has never gone to bed thinking she is 'such a good mom', despite knowing rationally that she is. 'This job is so important and you love your kids so much that it's hard to just be like, "Good job",' she explained.

After her second son was born, Lawrence said she went through what she called 'bad postpartum', marked by intense anxiety. She recalled being asked 'Are you okay?' by another mother in a lift after a baby class.

'I just wasn't,' Lawrence said. 'I'm really scared. Every day I have such bad anxiety. I feel like I'm being chased by a tiger.' The woman hugged her, gave her a phone number and kept in touch.

Breast Lift, 'Baby Botox' and Life After Two Pregnancies

Lawrence has been similarly open about how motherhood changed her body. She told The New Yorker in a profile published in October 2025: 'Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back.'

In an interview with The Cut published in October 2026, she confirmed she had a breast lift after her second child. 'I want to be a sexy mom,' she said. 'At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s*** together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s*** together.'

She told Vogue in September 2026 that she has 'baby Botox' but cannot have much more done, because she needs movement in her face for her work.

Lawrence ended the podcast by saying motherhood has forced structure on her working life. Before children she never needed to plan her days, but now she must think carefully about 'what hours are spent where' or risk 'failing at both'.