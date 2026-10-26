Even a lavish celebrity wedding can involve ideas that prove too expensive or impractical to execute. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding preparations were no exception, with a proposed multi-million-pound carousel among the elaborate features allegedly abandoned before their New York celebration.

According to the Daily Mail, the original plans included a whimsical, forest-inspired setting and ambitious entertainment features. Wedding planner Tara Guérard, founder of Tara Guérard Soirée, shared her professional opinion on some of the proposed designs, including why one extravagant attraction might not have been suitable for the occasion.

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Scrapped Their £5.2 Million Carousel

Design renderings obtained by the Daily Mail showed a two-storey carousel intended to form part of Swift's vision for the celebration. However, an unnamed source told the publication that the attraction was ultimately dropped because of its projected cost, reportedly estimated at $7 million (approximately £5.2 million). A single-storey version was said to have cost $3.5 million (approximately £2.6 million).

Guérard questioned whether the installation would have been appropriate for an adult wedding, telling the publication, 'They're not ten years old, and your guests aren't ten years old, and it's not a children's party'.

The reported alternative was a large peach-coloured tent featuring carnival-style games, including cornhole and mini-golf. Guérard suggested that providing activities could help entertain guests who wanted something to do beyond eating and drinking, without turning the entire reception into a carnival.

The reported design changes illustrate how practical considerations and the overall guest experience can influence even the most ambitious wedding plans.

Inside the Secret Wedding Preparations and 'Whimsical Forest' Design

The Daily Mail also reported that preparations involved extensive coordination and strict confidentiality measures. According to the publication, organisers used the codename 'Eventica' and held dozens of video calls while coordinating the event.

Celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed was reportedly responsible for overseeing the preparations. The publication also described custom scenery featuring the couple's initials, T&T, and reported that equipment was transported in 11 semi-trucks.

The equipment was reportedly taken to Rock Lititz, a Pennsylvania campus known for its rehearsal and production facilities, before being moved to New York. In the days leading up to the wedding, trucks were seen arriving at the Manhattan venue, with some decorations concealed beneath black coverings.

The final design reportedly emphasised greenery and foliage. Although the original plans allegedly included a floral arch for the altar, the finished design instead featured vines and greenery. The reception was also reported to include an artificial tree decorated with twinkling lights and a circular bar.

These details remain dependent on media reporting, rather than a comprehensive account released by the couple.

Why the Couple Reportedly Moved Their Wedding From Rhode Island to New York

Swift and Kelce had reportedly considered holding their wedding in Rhode Island before changing their plans in favour of New York City. In June 2026, insiders claimed security concerns and the anticipated scale of the guest list contributed to the decision.

According to those sources, the access arrangements and surrounding security perimeter in Rhode Island would have been difficult to manage for an event of that size. The couple's representatives have not publicly confirmed that explanation.

Madison Square Garden reportedly hosted the wedding celebrations, with a smaller gathering on 2 July followed by the main event on 3 July. The guest list included high-profile figures such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss.

Although the marriage itself was confirmed, many of the finer details of the preparations have emerged through media reports and unnamed sources. The alleged carousel cancellation offers one example of how the couple's reported vision evolved before their high-profile celebration.