Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported £22.3 million ($30 million) wedding has attracted fresh attention after claims emerged that the couple's elaborate decorations were burned following their 3 July 2026 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to the Daily Mail, an unnamed source alleged that workers were instructed to destroy the custom-built structures to prevent them from being stolen, auctioned or resold.

The report offers a glimpse into the lengths reportedly taken to protect the couple's elaborate wedding arrangements. The proposed designs included artificial trees, Colosseum-inspired walls and a 35-foot faux greenhouse.

Why Taylor Swift's Wedding Decorations Were Reportedly Burned

According to the Daily Mail, Swift's team allegedly directed workers to ensure that none of the bespoke decorations remained available for others to acquire. One source told the publication, 'They didn't want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all'.

The insider claimed that the instructions were intended to prevent the custom-made pieces from appearing at auctions or being resold. Fans reportedly gathered outside Madison Square Garden throughout the wedding preparations, hoping to catch a glimpse of the venue's transformation. Some were also said to have received leftover desserts from the couple's catering company.

The source further alleged that Swift's team wanted 'any traces' of the elaborate setup removed. The exact location of the alleged incineration has not been disclosed.

'They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don't know where they actually physically incinerated it,' the insider said, adding that Swift herself did not directly issue the instruction.

The Daily Mail reportedly contacted Swift's representatives for comment but did not receive a response. The claims about the decorations' disposal therefore remain based on an unnamed source rather than independent confirmation.

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Scrapped the £5.2M Carousel

Not every extravagant feature made the final cut in Swift and Kelce's wedding. The wedding's original design reportedly included a two-tiered carousel, but the couple allegedly abandoned the idea because of its projected cost.

According to the Daily Mail, the structure was estimated to cost $7 million (approximately £5.2 million), while a single-tier version would have cost around $3.5 million (approximately £2.6 million). Instead, Swift and Kelce reportedly opted for a large peach-coloured tent featuring carnival-style games, including cornhole and mini-golf. The alternative offered guests entertainment without the expense of the proposed carousel.

Another feature that reportedly failed to make the final design was an artificial pond planned beneath the altar. The idea was allegedly dropped over safety concerns because the proposed structure would have required extensive engineering and potentially created a risk of guests falling in.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Details

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, with actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The celebration reportedly welcomed approximately 1,000 guests, including prominent figures from entertainment and sport.

Among those reported to have attended were Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Steven Spielberg, Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady. Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks also reportedly performed during the celebration, adding a musical element to the private event.

The couple incorporated personal details into the wedding, including embroidered keepsakes bearing their initials. Wedding favours reportedly featured a 'T&T' monogram alongside other personalised elements.

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man. The couple also reportedly wrote their own vows, keeping the ceremony personal despite the scale of the occasion.

The latest report about the decorations adds another detail to a wedding that has largely remained private. While the alleged burning of the bespoke installations has not been independently confirmed, the claims offer a glimpse into the measures reportedly taken to prevent the couple's elaborate wedding designs from being stolen or resold.