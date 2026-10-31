US President Donald Trump made what was described as an unusual gargling sound while discussing his sisters at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, 30 October.

The 80-year-old president made the remarks after referring to an allegation involving a woman and her brother. The exchange drew laughter from some audience members and criticism from social media users after footage circulated online.

The incident occurred as Trump campaigned for Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November. During the rally at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center, he urged voters to support gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and US Senator Ashley Moody.

According to a report by Sophie Roberts and Jack Hobbs, Trump's comments about his sisters attracted attention after he made an unusual noise while speaking. The report described laughter from the crowd and criticism from viewers who questioned his remarks.

Donald Trump Makes Strange Sound While Discussing His Sisters

The unusual exchange began when Trump referred to an allegation involving a woman who had reportedly been questioned about marrying her brother.

Trump criticised the woman's reported response before turning the discussion towards his own family. The president claimed he had faced a similar question during an earlier political campaign. He then declared, 'I did not marry my sister.'

The comment was followed by remarks about his two sisters, including Elizabeth, his surviving sibling. Trump briefly corrected himself while referring to the number of sisters he had.

'I have one left, Elizabeth. She's great,' Trump said, according to a transcript of his Daytona Beach speech.

He continued by saying that he had never proposed to either sister, despite describing them as beautiful. 'I was never particularly attracted to either of them. It's not my deal,' he added.

The remarks were part of a broader political discussion rather than an unexplained reference to his family. Trump had been criticising a political figure before drawing a comparison involving his own siblings.

During the exchange, Trump reportedly made an unusual gargling sound, according to The Mirror. The publication described laughter among the assembled Republican audience as he continued speaking.

The report did not establish what caused the sound or whether it was deliberate. The available information also does not provide a basis for drawing conclusions about the president's physical or cognitive health.

Donald Trump Faces Online Criticism After Rally Video Circulates

Footage of the exchange circulated on social media, where viewers expressed sharply different reactions from those heard among sections of the rally audience.

According to The Mirror, a clip of the incident had attracted approximately 913,000 views at the time of its report. The publication did not identify a precise timestamp for the figure, meaning it should not be treated as a current engagement total.

One viewer questioned the laughter heard during the remarks.

'Why are they laughing? There's absolutely nothing funny about it,' the commenter wrote, according to the report.

Another social media user criticised the president's comments, while others questioned his public speaking.

A third viewer asked, 'How do they let him keep getting on stage? It's getting worse.'

The reactions reflected the opinions of individual social media users rather than an established assessment of Trump's health or a representative measure of public sentiment.

Although the unusual sound became a focus of online criticism, the reporting does not establish a medical explanation for it. Nor does the available transcript indicate that the sound prevented Trump from continuing his address.

The comments also highlight the importance of the wider context surrounding clips shared online. While Trump's remarks about his sisters attracted attention, they followed a discussion of a separate allegation rather than emerging without any preceding subject.

Trump Rally Remarks Come Days Before US Midterm Elections

Trump's Daytona Beach appearance formed part of his efforts to support Republican candidates in the final days before the midterm elections.

During the speech, he encouraged Florida voters to elect Donalds as governor and Moody to the US Senate. He also urged supporters to back Republican candidates in other races.

The president used the appearance to criticise Democrats and discuss his administration's policies, alongside personal anecdotes and comments about political opponents.

His remarks about his sisters occurred approximately half an hour into the speech, according to the published transcript. After the exchange, Trump returned to his criticism of the political figure he had been discussing.

Later in the rally, Trump spoke about his campaign schedule, his family's reactions to his public appearances and his administration's economic record.

The Mirror's account of the earlier exchange focused on the reported sound and the social media criticism that followed. The cause of the noise remains unverified, while the full speech provides context for why the president introduced the subject of his sisters.