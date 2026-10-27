Tana Mongeau's Halloween impression of conservative commentator Erika Kirk has prompted debate online over whether the viral costume was acceptable satire or inappropriate given Kirk's recent bereavement.

The 28-year-old podcaster shared an Instagram video over the weekend recreating Kirk's appearance in a public address, wearing a black shirt and a 'Freedom' cap and mimicking her stare. In the caption, Mongeau said she felt as though she should apologise, although she was 'not sure if I'm sorry'.

The video drew comparisons to comedian Druski's earlier parody of Kirk, which had attracted widespread attention and criticism earlier this year.

'The Eyes Have To Be Crazier'

Much of the online reaction focused on how closely Mongeau's impression matched Kirk's appearance. Bored Panda, via AOL, quoted one commenter saying 'the eyes have to be crazier', though it did not name them.

On the FauxMoi subreddit, one user said Mongeau was not 'staring into my soul hard enough'. Another suggested she 'should of put in blue contacts'. One commenter wrote: 'Sorry but druski is better.'

Another Reddit user said she 'doesn't have it in her to commit to the bit enough'. A reply to that comment said: 'I fear the botox may be limiting her ability to emote fully.'

The Druski Shadow

Druski's earlier impression of Erika Kirk was also cited in reaction to Mongeau's costume. His March sketch, 'How Conservative Women in America Act', featured an exaggerated portrayal that many viewers interpreted as a parody of Kirk. One Reddit user responding to Mongeau's costume wrote: 'Sorry but druski is better.'

According to social media metrics reported at the time, the comedian's video attracted more than 184 million views. IBTimes UK reported that Donald Trump publicly encouraged Kirk to pursue legal action over the parody during a White House Easter lunch.

A spokesperson for Druski denied claims that he had received a cease-and-desist letter. Kirk described the response to the earlier parody as 'noise'.

Others Question Whether the Costume Went Too Far

Some X users criticised Mongeau for appearing to mock a woman whose husband was killed just over a year ago. 'Another worthless moron mocking a widow for internet traffic,' one user wrote.

Another user said 'humor has its limits' and described the costume as inappropriate. A commenter cited by Parade focused on Kirk's family, writing: 'A woman is without a husband and children without a father.'

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Tyler Robinson, who has been charged in connection with the killing, has pleaded not guilty. The criticism forms part of a wider debate over whether Kirk's role as a political figure makes her a suitable target for satire following her husband's death.

Mongeau has not responded to the reaction beyond her original caption, and neither Kirk nor Turning Point USA has commented publicly on the costume. Online responses remain divided between those who say Mongeau's impression compared unfavourably with Druski's and those who question whether the impersonation should have been attempted.