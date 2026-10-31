A report that wedding decorations from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured £22.4 million ceremony were burned after the event has sparked an online backlash, with fans saying the lavish items could have been auctioned for charity instead.

The claim, first reported by the Daily Mail and based on an unnamed source, alleges that elaborate custom-made pieces from the reported 3 July wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden were loaded on to 11 semi-trucks and later incinerated to prevent them being stolen and resold. The account has not been independently verified, and it is unclear where or whether the alleged destruction actually took place.

Taylor Swift's Reported Wedding Decor Sparks Backlash

Swift and Kelce reportedly married on 3 July at New York's Madison Square Garden in a lavish ceremony estimated to have cost $30 million (approximately £22.4 million).

The elaborate setting reportedly featured custom furnishings, artificial trees, garden-like structures and pieces bearing the couple's interlocking 'T' initials.

According to the unnamed source cited by the Daily Mail, the couple's team wanted to prevent the custom-made pieces from being stolen and later auctioned or sold.

'They didn't want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it, so they just burned it all,' the source reportedly said.

The insider also claimed that the decorations were transported across the country in 11 semi-trucks.

However, the source reportedly acknowledged having no direct knowledge of where the alleged incineration took place. They also suggested that Swift herself had not personally requested the destruction.

The reported decision has since prompted questions about why the elaborate installations could not have been given a second life.

Fans Ask: Why Not Auction It for Charity?

Some social media users questioned the reported move, arguing that the decorations could have raised money for charitable causes instead of allegedly being destroyed.

One Threads user suggested that Swift could have auctioned off the items and donated the proceeds to various charities and organisations.

Another user took issue with the alleged waste, pointing to the contrast between spending millions on elaborate wedding installations and destroying them after a single event.

The user described the reported decision as a 'let them eat cake' moment, invoking the phrase commonly used to criticise perceived indifference towards people struggling financially.

Supporters Say Couple Can Do What They Want

Some social media users argued that, having commissioned the custom-made decorations for their wedding, Swift and Kelce should have been free to decide what happened to them afterwards.

One commenter argued that keeping the decorations out of the resale market could also prevent fans from being misled by people falsely claiming to sell authentic wedding memorabilia.

The user argued that the couple should not be expected to allow others to profit from their private wedding designs simply because the decorations might have resale value.

Another commenter defended Swift's decision, arguing that she paid for the decorations and therefore had every right to decide what happened to them.

The reported destruction remains based on an unnamed source's account rather than independently verified evidence. Whether the decorations were actually incinerated as claimed has not been confirmed.