Grove City College in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, was thrown into lockdown on Sunday, 28 September, after a chilling call claimed a gunman was inside the Henry Buhl Library. An emergency email alert went out to students and staff at 4.29 p.m., urging them to take shelter.

Police from Grove City and the Pennsylvania State Police rushed to the scene as the library was evacuated and campus buildings were placed under a shelter-in-place order, according to the Grove City College statement. After sweeping the area and reviewing security footage, investigators concluded the scare was almost certainly a computer-generated swatting hoax.

Timeline of the Police Response

The emergency response unfolded within minutes of the initial report. Officers from the Grove City Police Department were first on the scene, followed by Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team. Security personnel conducted a systematic search of campus buildings while students and staff remained in secure locations.

The lockdown continued for nearly three hours, with authorities confirming the area was safe by 6.50 p.m., after which normal campus operations resumed. The quick response highlighted the coordination between campus security and local law enforcement in handling potential threats.

Investigation Confirms False Threat

After an extensive search and review of campus security footage, police officials confirmed there was no individual matching the description provided in the initial call. The Pennsylvania State Police indicated in a news release that the threat was likely part of a swatting hoax, a type of false emergency call designed to elicit a rapid armed response.

Grove City College officials confirmed that no injuries occurred and that the situation was resolved without harm to students, faculty, or staff. The college continues to work closely with authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Campus Safety Measures Activated

Grove City College activated its established safety protocols, including lockdown procedures and communication alerts to all students and staff. Emergency teams ensured that evacuation routes were clear and that individuals remained in secure locations until the all-clear was issued. Campus officials stated that these measures are standard procedure for threats of this nature and are regularly reviewed to maintain safety on campus.

The incident demonstrated the effectiveness of preparedness plans in quickly mobilising law enforcement and protecting the campus community.

Impact on Students and Staff

The swatting hoax disrupted academic activities and access to campus facilities for several hours. Faculty and staff followed safety instructions to ensure the well-being of everyone on campus.

Officials emphasised that communication systems and emergency alerts played a critical role in keeping the campus community informed and safe throughout the incident.

Rising Trend of Swatting Incidents

Swatting incidents have been on the rise across the United States, particularly affecting educational institutions. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly developing strategies to identify and respond to false emergency calls.

Grove City College's experience highlights the challenges colleges face in distinguishing between legitimate threats and hoaxes while maintaining safety protocols. Awareness campaigns and preparedness measures remain crucial in managing such events.

Safety Advice for Students and Staff

Authorities recommend that students and staff follow official campus alerts and emergency instructions during any threat. Cooperation with law enforcement and adherence to lockdown procedures are essential for ensuring personal safety. College security teams continue to monitor for suspicious activity and encourage the community to report any concerns promptly.