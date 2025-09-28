President Russell M. Nelson, the world leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died peacefully at his home in Salt Lake City on Saturday night at the age of 101. He was the oldest president in LDS Church history, guiding more than 17 million members worldwide through a transformative era marked by rapid temple expansion, doctrinal adjustments, and global outreach.

His Global Ministry

Nelson was sustained as the 17th president of the Church in January 2018 after decades of service as an Apostle, a position he held since 1984. During his presidency, he oversaw the announcement of more than 200 new temples, redefined Church programs, and emphasized placing Jesus Christ at the center of worship and identity. He became a tireless global minister, visiting more than 30 countries and U.S. territories and encouraging members everywhere to strengthen their faith in Christ.

A World-Renowned Heart Surgeon

Before his call to full-time religious service, Nelson was a pioneering heart surgeon whose medical career helped transform cardiac surgery worldwide.

In 1955, he performed Utah's first open-heart surgery and was instrumental in developing the heart-lung machine that made such operations possible. Over the course of his career, he performed more than 7,000 surgeries, served as president of the Society for Vascular Surgery, chaired national councils for the American Heart Association, and authored dozens of medical publications.

His colleagues described him as a man who combined technical brilliance with deep compassion, always reminding peers that every patient came with a family depending on the outcome.

Net Worth

Though his later years were dedicated to spiritual leadership, Nelson's earlier career and lifelong discipline gave him financial stability. By 2025, his net worth was estimated at around $10 million, largely from decades of medical practice, investments, book royalties, and modest Church stipends.

Despite his wealth, he lived simply in Salt Lake City and was often remembered for his humility and gentleness, qualities frequently highlighted by his colleagues in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Author, Teacher, and Beloved Patriarch

Nelson was also an author and teacher. His books blended spiritual counsel with personal experiences, becoming best-sellers among Latter-day Saints. Fluent in multiple languages, he valued learning as much as healing and left behind writings that will continue to inspire members of the faith.

On a personal level, Nelson was a devoted husband, father, and patriarch. He married Dantzel White in 1945, and together they had ten children before her death in 2005. He later married Wendy L. Watson in 2006, who survives him. Nelson is also survived by eight of his children, 57 grandchildren, and more than 167 great-grandchildren.

With his passing, leadership of the Church will now follow established succession procedures, with senior Apostle Dallin H. Oaks expected to be named as the next president.

Nelson's life bridged the worlds of medicine and faith, healing thousands of hearts with surgical precision and millions more through his spiritual ministry. His influence on both medicine and religion will endure for generations.