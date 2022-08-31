Arguments on why the "GTA 6" release might happen later this year have been presented in the last few weeks. Now, developer Rockstar Games' recent actions seem to suggest that a "Grand Theft Auto VI" reveal is imminent, which appears to corroborate our previous speculations.

What Rockstar's copyright strikes could mean to the 'GTA 6' release

Developer Rockstar Games recently sent out copyright strikes against online creators, which is not necessarily a bad thing for Grand Theft Auto fans, according to Screen Rant. In fact, it could mean that the developer is planning to announce something about the upcoming title soon.

According to the publication, Rockstar has a history of issuing DMCAs to online creators before the release of a new game. "Indeed, if the DMCAs serve as a sign for an announcement about a new game, then Rockstar has all but confirmed that news about GTA 6 will be coming soon with how strict it has been in enforcing its copyright," Screen Rant wrote.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two did the same thing before the release of "GTA: The Trilogy" in late 2021. At that time, the companies issued a number of copyright strikes and DMCAs to modders of "GTA 3," "GTA 4," and "Vice City."

"This wanton targeting of fan creations for decades-old titles may have been the publisher's method of clearing the playing field of competition while also stirring publicity around to remaster," the publication added. "With even more copyright strikes in 2022 mirroring those in 2021, Rockstar is likely repeating this process in anticipation of an announcement about GTA 6."

'GTA 6' release date announcement might happen later this year

Meanwhile, there were previous speculations that Take-Two Interactive will likely announce the game during its second-quarter earnings call later this year.

"Around November, Take-Two Interactive will likely host its Q2 earnings call as that's around the time the company historically holds this event," ComicBook wrote. "It would be a pretty good look to showcase the new Grand Theft Auto before reporting the company's financials. Rockstar also announced both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in October of 2011 and 2016, respectively. Both games received small teasers to announce the reveal, which came in the days after. Even 2021's GTA trilogy got announced in October!"