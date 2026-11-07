Best Buy is offering My Best Buy members in the US a $50 promotional certificate when they pre-order GTA 6 and purchase an eligible gaming console as part of its Black Friday sale.

The offer covers new and refurbished consoles, but the certificate is issued only after both purchases. It does not reduce the amount paid at checkout.

The promotion is available ahead of Rockstar Games' 19 November 2026 launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Best Buy is also running a separate rewards offer for members who pre-order the game without buying a console. The incentives have different eligibility rules.

How the GTA 6 $50 Certificate Works

The console promotion is open to new and existing My Best Buy members, including Plus and Total subscribers. Customers need an active account and must be signed in before making the qualifying purchases. They must buy an eligible new or refurbished gaming console and pre-order and purchase GTA 6.

Console-and-game bundles are excluded. Returning or cancelling either purchase voids the offer. Each member can receive one non-transferable certificate, while supplies last.

Best Buy says the $50 certificate should be added to the member's account around 25 November. It remains valid for 45 days from issuance. A valid email address must be linked to the My Best Buy account for delivery.

This is a delayed reward, not an instant saving. Best Buy lists GTA 6 at $79.99, and the certificate does not lower that price or the console cost at checkout. It may appeal to shoppers who already planned to upgrade, but buying a console solely to qualify is a different calculation.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Earn 10% Back for Selected Members

A separate promotion is available to My Best Buy Plus and Total members who pre-order GTA 6 on its own. It runs through Wednesday, 18 November 2026, and does not require a console purchase. Customers must be signed into their active membership account.

Best Buy advertises 10% back in points. Its terms say the total includes the standard 1% rewards benefit for Plus and Total members, with the promotion adding the remaining 9%. The qualifying order earns five points for every dollar spent.

Points should appear in the member's account approximately 15 days after fulfilment. Best Buy excludes tax, shipping and delivery fees, and Best Buy gift cards from the qualifying purchase total. The reward is non-transferable.

The promotions have separate terms, and Best Buy does not say that their rewards can be combined. Customers should check with the retailer before relying on both.

GTA 6 Pre-Load Begins on 10 November

Rockstar's support information says digital pre-loading begins on 10 November. PlayStation 5 downloads start at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X|S pre-loading begins globally at midnight GMT.

The download may require up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the device, according to Rockstar. Players planning to pre-load should check available space and automatic-download settings before the window opens.

Best Buy identifies its physical edition as a code-in-box product. Rockstar says the box contains a digital download code, not a disc, with physical copies expected to be available for retailer shipping or collection from 12 November. Codes can be redeemed when received to support pre-loading.