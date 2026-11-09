The GTA 6 pre-load has started for some PlayStation 5 players, with New Zealand among the first regions to gain access after midnight on Tuesday, 10 November. Digital buyers can download Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its 19 November release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games confirmed the schedule in a Newswire update on 3 November. The company brought the digital pre-load date forward from 12 November, giving players two additional days to install the game. The schedule applies to digital pre-orders of the Standard and Ultimate editions.

The consoles follow different schedules. Rockstar says PS5 pre-loading begins at midnight local time on 10 November.

Xbox Series X/S pre-loading begins simultaneously worldwide at 12am GMT on 10 November. Players on the US East Coast can start downloading at 7pm on Monday, 9 November.

Based on Rockstar's schedule, PS5 pre-loading in the Philippines begins at midnight local time, while Xbox pre-loading starts at 8am on 10 November.

GTA 6 Pre-Load Times and Storage Requirements

Rockstar says the pre-load requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the device. The exact size may vary by console. PlayStation Game Size previously reported a PS5 file size of about 210 GB, but Rockstar has not confirmed it.

On PS5, players must enable auto-downloads and leave the console powered on or in Rest Mode. Xbox owners must enable automatic updates and leave their console powered on or in Sleep mode.

Physical buyers have a different timetable. Rockstar says code-in-box versions should become available from retailers on 12 November. Each box contains a download code rather than a disc, which buyers can redeem through their console's digital store. Pre-loading does not allow early play, as the game unlocks on launch day.

GTA 6 Trophy and Online Features Remain Unconfirmed

Leaks about trophies and online features have also appeared ahead of launch. Dataminer TexFunz2 reportedly identified 55 achievements in the Xbox version, while PlayStation Game Size said it found the same total for PS5. One achievement is claimed to unlock after the other 54 have been completed.

TexFunz2 shared the figure in a post on X on 7 November before several major gaming news sites picked it up. Rockstar has not published an official trophy or achievement list, so the total and unlock conditions remain unconfirmed.

PlayStation Game Size has also reported that the latest game data includes shortcuts labelled 'join session' and 'launch multiplayer activity.' The same post listed a third reference, 'launch activity.' These labels do not mean an online mode is ready, and they give no launch date.

Rockstar has not announced an online mode for GTA 6, a multiplayer release date or whether any future offering would be an update or a separate game. For now, the shortcuts are leaked data, not confirmation of Rockstar's plans.

At this stage, the confirmed details are the pre-load schedule, storage guidance and 19 November launch date. PlayStation Store listings indicate the game will unlock at midnight local time on 19 November, although Rockstar has not officially confirmed a launch time. Players can prepare their consoles, while the trophy and multiplayer claims remain unconfirmed until Rockstar comments.