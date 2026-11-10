Grand Theft Auto VI, known as GTA 6, will target 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles, Rockstar Games confirmed on 10 November.

The studio also announced that Xbox One owners can play through Xbox Cloud Gaming when the game launches on 19 November. The older console will not run the game natively. Players will stream it using Xbox Series S graphics settings.

The announcement accompanied the start of digital pre-loading for customers who had pre-ordered the game.

Rockstar said it had developed the title for current-generation consoles and was targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their limits. It said the game would maintain the density and visual fidelity of Leonida's environments and inhabitants.

A target is not a guarantee that every scene will maintain a consistent frame rate. Rockstar did not publish measured performance figures for individual consoles or announce a separate 40fps or 60fps mode. The announcement does not promise locked 30fps gameplay.

GTA 6 30 FPS Target Covers PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar's announcement gives its clearest official guidance on console performance. It did not provide a separate frame-rate target for PlayStation 5 Pro.

However, the studio confirmed visual enhancements for Sony's upgraded console, including improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, and ray-traced shadows.

The PS5 version will also feature DualSense haptic feedback, Tempest 3D Audio and improved loading times, according to Rockstar.

Sony's PlayStation Blog outlined the features in its 10 November announcement. It also said Grand Theft Auto 6 had become the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history.

Sony said pre-loading began nine days before the 19 November release. Its announcement confirmed a rolling midnight launch by country and urged players to pre-load ahead of launch.

Digital pre-loading is available to customers who have pre-ordered, while code-in-box customers can activate their codes when received.

Xbox One Players Will Need Cloud Streaming for GTA 6

The Xbox One announcement does not mean Rockstar is releasing a native version for the older console. Microsoft says cloud streaming will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Series X|S owners can also play natively. The streamed version will use Xbox Series S graphics settings.

Rockstar cautioned that connection speeds and other technical factors could affect streamed performance in ways that would not affect local gameplay.

The experience may therefore vary with internet connection quality. Rockstar did not publish a minimum connection speed.

Microsoft said cloud access would begin at 1am Eastern Time on 19 November. Players must purchase Grand Theft Auto 6 separately.

From 11 November, users in supported markets can buy cloud playtime to stream eligible games they own without a Game Pass subscription. Availability, purchasing options, supported devices and account eligibility may vary by market and device.

Xbox One owners can access the game without upgrading, but cannot install or run it locally. Rockstar also confirmed Remote Play support on PlayStation and Xbox. It is separate from Xbox Cloud Gaming.