Rockstar Games is asking buyers to pay £1 million for a real-life version of one of Grand Theft Auto 6's iconic supercars, despite players being able to steal the fictional equivalent without spending a penny.

The gaming giant has teamed up with California-based custom car workshop West Coast Customs to bring the Grotti Cheetah from Vice City into the real world. The one-off vehicle is currently on display at London's Selfridges department store, where prospective buyers can enquire about purchasing it through the retailer's Personal Shopping service.

With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on 19 November, the extravagant recreation is part of Rockstar's growing promotional campaign ahead of what is expected to be one of the biggest video game releases in history.

GTA 6's Grotti Cheetah Gets a £1 Million Makeover

Inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa, the real-life Grotti Cheetah features a distinctive pink-and-blue paint job modelled after Vice City's colourful aesthetic.

The custom build reportedly comes equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.9-litre V8 engine, lowered suspension, track-ready tyres and a bespoke Italian leather interior. West Coast Customs also added custom Grotti branding to complete the recreation.

The Cheetah is one of six GTA 6 vehicles brought to life by the workshop, alongside the Progen Emerus, Invetero Coquette, Albany Buccaneer, Albany Manana and Pegassi Tempesta.

However, the £1 million Cheetah is the only vehicle explicitly confirmed as being available for purchase. Interested buyers cannot simply add it to their online shopping basket and will instead need to contact Selfridges Personal Shopping directly.

The vehicle forms part of a Vice City-themed takeover of Selfridges' Corner Shop in London, running from 9 to 28 November.

Rockstar's GTA 6 Merchandise Is Also Expensive

The supercar isn't the only high-priced item in Rockstar's Selfridges collection.

The retailer is offering around 60 GTA 6-inspired products, including fictional Burger Shot uniforms, Vice City sports merchandise, basketballs, hats and accessories.

Clothing includes an exclusive Goodtime State Varsity Jacket listed for £2,500 and another GTA 6 varsity jacket costing £1,750.

The collection gives fans an opportunity to own a piece of Vice City before the game arrives, although its prices have left some questioning Rockstar's approach to its latest promotional campaign.

Fans Compare Rockstar's Latest Car to Its GTA 5 Giveaway

The asking price has attracted plenty of attention from GTA fans, with some questioning whether the custom vehicle is worth seven figures.

'In the game you steal it. At Selfridges you need a mortgage,' one commenter joked.

Others criticised the recreation, with one fan arguing that the Cheetah looked like little more than a Ferrari with a different badge and paint job.

The reaction has also revived memories of Rockstar's GTA 5 promotional campaign in 2013, when the company gave away a real-life Bravado Banshee, based on a Dodge Viper, to one lucky fan.

The winner eventually sold the vehicle for about $45,000 (£33,469) on eBay to help pay for her son's tuition. The decision has since become another talking point, with one commenter describing the sale as 'the most responsible thing anyone's done with a GTA car'.

Other fans questioned why Rockstar had gone from giving away a real-life vehicle to asking buyers to spend £1 million on one.

Whether the Grotti Cheetah attracts a wealthy collector remains to be seen, but Rockstar has certainly found another way to turn GTA 6 hype into a luxury retail offering.