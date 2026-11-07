The GTA 6 PC release could come sooner than expected because of the threat of AI-assisted copies, according to former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij.

Speaking to Rock Paper Shotgun ahead of the game's scheduled 19 November 2026 console launch, he suggested unofficial versions could threaten sales of Rockstar's eventual PC edition.

Rockstar Games has announced the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, but has not confirmed a PC version or release date. Its previous approach has kept computer players waiting. Grand Theft Auto 5 reached PC in April 2015, about 19 months after its September 2013 console debut.

Vermeij left Rockstar in 2009. His comments are a prediction, not an account of the company's current development plans.

Why AI Copies Could Affect the GTA 6 PC Release

Vermeij argued that advances in generative AI could eventually make it easier to adapt console software for computers without the developer's permission. He raised the possibility of someone using AI to convert GTA 6's PlayStation 5 version into an unofficial PC release.

Such a version might not match Rockstar's work, he acknowledged, but it could still draw potential customers away from the official game. 'I don't really know what they're thinking,' he said, making clear that he has no inside knowledge of Rockstar's intentions.

His concern follows experiments with AI-assisted recreations and ports of existing games. An unofficial browser project involving Grand Theft Auto 5 appeared in October before becoming inaccessible. Its development methods and the reason for its disappearance have not been independently established.

Anthropic has separately amended guidance for Claude Code using Opus 5.5 to discourage recreations of specific existing games. The company later refined the rule so developers could reference familiar titles when describing original projects.

An AI-generated imitation is not the same as converting copyrighted console software. Neither the browser experiment nor Anthropic's policy change proves an unofficial GTA 6 PC port is technically feasible.

Vermeij said Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, could pursue legal action against unauthorised copies. That possibility does not establish whether such copies will emerge or affect Rockstar's release schedule.

What the 2027 GTA 6 PC Release Report Actually Says

On 13 October, GamesBeat reported that Rockstar was targeting January to March 2027 for a PC release, citing four anonymous industry sources familiar with the studio's plans. Rockstar did not respond to the outlet's request for comment before publication.

If accurate, that timetable would put the PC version about two to four months after the console launch, far sooner than the wait for Grand Theft Auto 5. It remains an unconfirmed report, separate from Vermeij's speculation about AI.

Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick defended Rockstar's traditional console-first strategy in a May Bloomberg interview, arguing that the studio prioritises its core audience. He did not announce a PC schedule.

For buyers, the uncertainty raises a practical question. Is it worth purchasing a console for the November launch or waiting for a PC edition that could arrive months later?

For now, the only firm dates concern consoles. Rockstar says digital pre-loading begins on 10 November, before the planned 19 November release. PC players still have no official launch window or system requirements.