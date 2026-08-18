Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are already heavily skewed toward its most expensive package, with 89% of early buyers reportedly choosing the Ultimate Edition ahead of the game's planned November 2026 launch, according to new industry data.

GTA 6 is widely expected to be the defining release of 2026, even with Rockstar's blockbuster arriving at the end of the year. The studio's track record with GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the still-lucrative GTA Online has left investors and players almost certain the new entry will dominate sales charts.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has repeatedly positioned the game as a generational tentpole rather than just another sequel.

The latest figures, however, add a twist. They suggest not only that GTA 6 will sell in vast numbers, but that its audience is gravitating towards the priciest version in a way that even analysts did not expect.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Dominates Early Sales

In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Karl Kontus, senior vice president at digital intelligence firm Sensor Tower, said the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition now accounts for 89% of all pre-orders tracked so far. On Xbox, that figure rises to 90%, with 88.5% of PlayStation customers also opting for the premium tier.

Kontus called the split 'unexpected', noting that premium or 'ultimate' editions of big games typically make up only around 10–20% of total sales.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has backed up the general trend, telling CNBC that pre-orders are 'skewing more to the premium edition,' though he did not provide his own breakdown.

Crucially, all of this is happening before Rockstar has shown a single second of proper gameplay. The studio has released a cinematic trailer and some marketing beats, but players still have no concrete sense of how GTA 6 will run on consoles.

What its core systems feel like, or whether it can genuinely match a decade of hype. That absence has not stopped hundreds of thousands of people, at minimum, from gambling on the most expensive SKU.

Nothing in these pre-order numbers has been publicly audited, and Rockstar has not released official sales data. Until it does, the Sensor Tower figures should be treated with a degree of caution.

Why Players Are Flocking to GTA 6's Most Expensive Version

If the raw percentages look startling, the underlying logic is easier to grasp. Rockstar has packed GTA 6's Ultimate Edition with extra content and bonuses, effectively nudging anyone who wants the 'full' experience away from the standard package and towards the higher price point.

The specifics of what is locked behind the Ultimate Edition are not fully dissected in public documents, but the perception among fans is clear. On Reddit, where the data quickly became a lightning rod, user RealGiancarlosR argued that 'Rockstar really wanted this to be a $100 game and offered an $80 option to save face.'

Another commenter, Daftest_of_the_Punks, framed it more bluntly, writing that 'the $100 edition is actually the standard edition, and the $80 edition is the GTA 6 lite.'

That sense of a de facto price rise wrapped in marketing gloss is hard to shake. At the same time, there are players who insist Rockstar has earned the right to charge more. One user, TheSwampThing1990, suggested that 'if any company deserves the $100 it's R*,' pointing to the studio's history of long-lived, meticulously produced open worlds.

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What almost everyone seems to agree on, though, is that such strong Ultimate Edition sales say more about the buyers than the product. As one commenter, twarihay, drily put it: 'So you're saying the fans willing to preorder a digital game months before want the premium edition?' In other words, these are the franchise diehards, the kind of consumers who would have thrown money at GTA 6 regardless of the business model.

It also matters that GTA 6 has had its share of controversy already. Rockstar has faced criticism for reportedly tying physical copies to digital codes rather than full discs, and for suggesting the game will have some form of expiry window, details of which remain murky.

None of that appears to be denting appetite for the Ultimate Edition, but it does add an edge to the conversation about where triple-A pricing is heading.

Whether this early skew holds once Rockstar finally unveils GTA 6 gameplay is another question entirely. Analysts, and plenty of sceptical fans, expect the cheaper standard edition to catch up or even overtake once more casual buyers arrive closer to launch.

If that does not happen, GTA 6's Ultimate Edition could end up setting a record as the biggest-selling premium edition the industry has seen so far. For now, with no audited sales data and no gameplay footage, a lot of the noise around GTA 6 is still just that: noise. The money, as ever, is very real.