Gamers in the US and Europe are overwhelmingly choosing the $100 Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 over its cheaper $80 standard version, with around 90% of pre-orders going for the pricier copy on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to new data shared by analysts this week.

GTA 6 publisher Take-Two had already hinted that the premium version was outperforming the base game. Chief executive Strauss Zelnick recently told investors that the Ultimate Edition had sold more copies despite its higher price, suggesting that the most committed fans were driving early demand. Now, fresh figures from digital intelligence firm Sensor Tower, reported by GamesIndustry.biz, put hard numbers to that trend and they are well beyond what industry watchers are used to seeing.

Sensor Tower's breakdown suggests that 89% of all digital pre-orders for GTA 6 so far are for the $100 Ultimate Edition. On PlayStation 5, that premium share is 88.5%. On Xbox Series X|S, it climbs to 90%. In other words, for every player grabbing the standard $80 edition, roughly eight others are willing to pay the extra $20.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Redraws the Pricing Map

After weeks of debate over whether GTA 6 would push mainstream players to accept higher upfront game prices. Big-budget console releases have only recently settled into a $70 norm, and many fans had grumbled about that shift. Yet, if Sensor Tower's data holds, Rockstar's next blockbuster appears to be bending that curve again and most buyers do not seem especially bothered.

Karl Kontus, senior vice president and general manager of video game insights at Sensor Tower, admits the numbers are outside his usual experience. Special or deluxe editions often enjoy a strong start during the pre-order window, he said, but the shape of GTA 6 demand is something else entirely.

'We've never seen a 90% premium share before,' Kontus noted, according to GamesIndustry.biz. In his experience, a 50% split in favour of higher-priced editions would already be eye-catching. For most titles, premium versions typically account for just 10–20% of early sales.

The suggestion is that GTA 6 sits in its own category. Kontus describes Rockstar's long-awaited sequel as 'very hard to forecast' because it 'lives in a league of its own.' With Grand Theft Auto V still among the best-selling games of all time more than a decade after release, that is not an entirely surprising assessment. Even so, analysts generally like their models to have some kind of precedent, and here there simply is not one. 'There is no benchmark for how this game will perform from here,' Kontus said.

Why GTA 6 Fans Are Paying the Extra $20

If the raw percentages are startling, the underlying logic is more mundane. Zelnick has argued that early adopters tend to be a game's most passionate customers, and those players are historically more likely to pile in on collector or deluxe editions. Kontus broadly agrees but suggests there is a second, more practical factor at work.

The difference between $80 and $100 is not trivial, but in the context of a game that many players expect to pour hundreds of hours into, the extra $20 can quickly be rationalised away especially when the Ultimate Edition bundles in a slate of digital bonuses. Exact contents vary by platform, but the promise is broadly the same: extra in-game items and other perks that make GTA 6 feel like a fuller package from day one.

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Kontus believes that calculation is influencing behaviour. He expects the premium share to drift down over time as more price-sensitive players enter the market, but he still predicts it will 'stay significantly above the industry standard.' In other words, once the initial wave of superfans passes, the Ultimate Edition might settle into being merely dominant, rather than almost universal.

There is, of course, a caveat. These figures refer to digital pre-orders, not physical copies, and they reflect an early snapshot before the game's full launch. Nothing is confirmed yet regarding how those ratios will look months or years after release, so the current picture should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even so, the early tilt toward the $100 version of GTA 6 will not go unnoticed across the industry. For publishers weighing how far they can stretch pricing without alienating their audience, Rockstar's numbers could be read as a green light. For players already uneasy about creeping costs, the signal is less reassuring.

All eyes now turn to 19 November, when GTA 6 is due to launch. The real test will not just be how many millions of copies it sells, but whether that extraordinary 90% leaning towards the Ultimate Edition is a brief pre-release quirk or the new normal for a series that, as even cautious analysts admit, 'lives in a league of its own.'