Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is already breaking expectations before it has even launched. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed that GTA 6 pre-orders have vastly exceeded the company's internal forecasts, offering the clearest indication yet of just how much demand has built up around Rockstar Games' next blockbuster video game.

The company opened GTA 6 pre-orders on 25th June, ahead of the game's scheduled release on 19th November. While Zelnick declined to provide an actual sales figure, he recently said during an interview with CNBC that the response is 'exceptional', which is significant because Take-Two is deliberately refusing to treat early pre-orders as a guarantee of launch-day success.

Zelnick pointed out that some consumers who buy GTA 6 early may simply be bringing forward purchases they would have made closer to release. In other words, a huge pre-order number does not necessarily mean the same number of additional customers will buy the game after 19th November.

Still, the CEO made clear that Take-Two has little reason for concern. 'The only thing that would cause me to be concerned would be if pre-orders were coming in below expectations,' Zelnick said. That is not what the company is seeing.

Even if you consider the impressive pre-order sales, Zelnick indicated that GTA 6 is unlikely to receive a Christmas discount, despite launching weeks before the holiday shopping season reaches its peak.

Zelnick said the company sets the pricing, but it has no control over what retail storefronts decide to do with it. If the stores offer discounts, it will only be eating into their business margins, according to the CEO. He also reminded that the company maintained the pricing for GTA 5 for a long time before it eventually came down.

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Another reason Take Two might not offer discounts is that Zelnick pointed to more online gamers choosing the premium $99.99 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, which includes additional in-game content compared with the $79.99 standard edition.

Perhaps the most interesting development is the upcoming extended GTA 6 gameplay presentation scheduled for 27th August on Netflix, which is expected to provide major insights into the game.

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Zelnick also indicated that viewers will understand why Rockstar chose Netflix as the platform for the presentation, which could be strategically important because the company appears to be attempting to turn the launch into a mainstream entertainment event instead of marketing GTA 6 exclusively to existing gamers.

Interestingly, that fits Take-Two's broader ambition for GTA 6. Zelnick has previously said the company's goal is to create 'the greatest entertainment on earth,' rather than simply produce another successful video game.

In all, the real test begins on 19 November, when the game launches as Take-Two positions its 2027 financial year as a potential breakout period, driven primarily by GTA 6 sales. The company maintained its fiscal 2027 net bookings forecast of $8 billion to $8.2 billion. However, analysts had reportedly expected a higher guidance.

If Rockstar maintains the launch price through Black Friday and Christmas, the game could become one of the rare blockbuster releases capable of dominating the holiday market without relying on discounts.