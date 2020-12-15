Fans rejoiced as the latest issue of "Guardians of the Galaxy" confirmed that Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, is bisexual and has become involved in a polyamorous relationship.

This week's latest issue of the Marvel comics from writer Al Ewing, artist Juann Cabal, colorist Federico Blee, and letterer Cory Petit reinvents Star-Lord's sexuality. In the single-issue story "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord," he becomes involved in a relationship with two blue-skinned humanoids, Aradia and Mors, while stuck in a parallel reality.

It starts off as a working relationship and he initially shuts down their advances. After all, it has only been a year since they traveled together into the Twelve Houses of Morinus. He still believes that he can return home and reunite with Gamora. He tells the two that there is someone waiting for him back home.

"Our fire is yours, our food is yours, our bond should be yours too. You've become part of us Peter, part of our togetherness, and togetherness is a thing to share," Aradia tells Star-Lord and he tells them about his world's concept of monogamy, which Aradia simply calls "weird."

However, 12 years later Star-Lord calls "Morinus" and Aradia and Mors his "home" as he bathes with them in a ceremonial temple in the House of Death and Rebirth.

"Congratulations Peter Quill. The you-that-was is over. You're newborn and ready to learn our ways," Mors tells him before they all embrace each other.

According to Screenrant, their polyamorous relationship lasts for over a hundred years. This revelation certainly had a few fans rejoicing.

People ignoring the fact that not only does #StarLord engage in a relationship with an alien man, but also a polyamorous relationship with an alien man and woman. pic.twitter.com/xgw8YM1OGH — Will 'Gundam Is Cool' Thames (@WillThames1) December 14, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy 9 is a sci-fi masterpiece and bisexual Star Lord is one of the best birthday gifts I've ever received pic.twitter.com/CG3zTlCfEH — This is what we will give them ⊗ (@akira1love) December 9, 2020

It is unclear if Star-Lord being a bisexual will play on the big screen with Chris Pratt reprising the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has also yet to respond to this new information about his character.

This is not the first time that Marvel considered inclusivity with their comic book characters. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from "Thor: Ragnarok" is also bisexual although the movie did not explicitly show this. An openly gay character, who is married and has a family, will also make his debut in "Eternals" according to Kevin Feige.