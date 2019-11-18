This was a great weekend for fans of the fighting games as two major tournaments were on show. The Capcom Pro Tour qualifiers officially ended with the North American Regional Finals 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which included the reveal of "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition." On the other hand, Arc System Works is likewise hosting the ArcRevo America 2019 event in Irvine, California. The show reportedly wrapped up with the release date teaser for "Guilty Gear Strive" and a new addition to the roster.

The competition included four games: "Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2," "Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[st]," "Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle," and "Blazblue: Central Fiction." Furthermore, playable demos for "Under Night In-Birth Late[cl-r]," "Granblue Fantasy Versus," and the new "Guilty Gear" title were available at the venue, as reported by EventHubs. Similar to Capcom's season-ender, this marks the end of the ArcRevo World Tour.

Since its original debut trailer at the EVO 2019, Arc System Works' new project was warmly received by fighting game fans overall. Even the official OST titled "Smell of the Game" became an instant hit. "Guilty Gear" creator Daisuke Ishiwatari had the honour to share a new trailer that reveals the official title for franchise's next installment, which is "Guilt Gear Strive." Additionally, the video ended with the appearance of Faust as one of the original fighters making a comeback in the sequel.

Those hoping for more can look forward to Frosty Faustings as well as EVO Japan 2020, which are both happening in January next year. So far, the playable characters in the lineup include Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Potemkin, Chip Zanuff, Axl Low and Faust as the newest entry. Arc System Works has yet to give the public a preview of how he plays, but fans probably have an idea already.

Similar to its predecessors, "Guilty Gear Strive" still sports cel-shaded graphics to give it the signature stylish anime-inspired visuals. This time it will be developed using Unreal Engine 4 and appears to be an exclusive for the Sony PS4 until further notice. According to reports, there is a likelihood it will launch alongside the PS5 given its late 2020 release date.