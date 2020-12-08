Gwen Stefani told Ryan Seacrest about her wedding plans and revealed that she and Blake Shelton would rather wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to be over before they get married.

The former No Doubt lead singer does not want to risk getting sick, nor does she want her guests and family members to get the Novel Coronavirus. Thus, she and her fiancé are in no rush to tie the knot. She revealed that she would rather have everyone safe and not wearing any protective gear like masks and face shields during the special day.

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani said during a virtual interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and admitted that she wants her parents to be there so she wants them safe from COVID-19.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," she explained.

The pandemic has forced people into their homes and while others have already gone to work or have gone about their usual routine. There is still the risk of getting the virus though, without following the proper safety and health precautions including social distancing.

A wedding is an intimate reception so there is bound to be hugging, shaking hands, and more. Stefani acknowledged that the current global health situation made her and Shelton think hard about their wedding plans. It may be months before they get married.

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," she said.

For now, "The Voice" co-judges are relishing the fact that they are engaged. Although at times the 51-year-old "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer admitted that it still feels surreal as if she is "in a cartoon or something." Stefani shared that it still "feels so weird" to say that she and Shelton are engaged.

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

"People have been saying it so long, for like five years—'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' and it's like now we actually are," she exclaimed.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015. They got engaged on Oct. 27 and announced the exciting news on social media.