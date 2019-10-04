Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she did not know that she filmed for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and embarrassingly revealed that she has not watched the film yet.

The "Goop" founder explained that she was confused with all the interconnected Marvel films. She only learned that she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" when she appeared on director Jon Favreau's Netflix series "The Chef Show."

In the show, the actor and director talked about the scene he and Paltrow shared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The actress looked surprised and subsequently also surprised everyone when she admitted that she did not even know she was in the movie or that she shared a scene with Favreau and Tom Holland (Peter Parker).

However, Paltrow recalled that it was the scene when her character, Pepper Potts, was about to introduce Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) to the world as the new member of the Avengers. She only had a brief appearance in the movie.

The 49-year-old businesswoman talked about her confusion during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. Paltrow expressed her embarrassment and explained why she did not know at first.

"Oh my gosh, this is so embarrassing," Paltrow said, while she covered her face with her hands.

"I just got so confused. There's so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies and I thought that we had...I thought that it was an Avengers movie but it was not," she explained.

Kimmel then asked how Spider-Man himself (Holland) took the news and if he was offended. Paltrow wished she could have taken her words back when she revealed that she has not even seen "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

"I never actually saw the movie," Paltrow confessed, then she realized her mistake and cried, "I mean wait...cut that out! take that back!" Kimmel said "it's too late" and jokingly asked everyone to tweet every word the actress said.

It is not surprising why Paltrow would think that she filmed for an "Avengers" movie. After all, she appeared in "The Avengers," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." She also starred in all three "Iron Man" films opposite Robert Downey Jr. Paltrow may want to consider watching "Spider-Man: Homecoming" now that she knows she is in it.