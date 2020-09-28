Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated turning 48 years old on Sept. 28 by posing for a photo in the nude and she shared the snap on social media.

The "Goop" founder certainly knows how to flaunt her sexy body as she stripped down to her birthday suit while posing under a tree. She posed sideways and strategically raised one leg to cover her nether region and placed an arm over her bare chest.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop 's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Fans and fellow celebrities greeted her on her birthday and some complimented her curves. Demi Moore called the actress "beautiful" and supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, "Happy Birthday @gwynethpaltrow, you got it !! Flaunt it."

Paltrow's good friend, actress Jessica Capshaw also commented, "Love you to the moon and back you wild and gorgeous woman!!!"

"If this was my body I'd spend the week naked," American singer Holly Audrey Williams added.

Josh Gad simply wrote "Happy birthday!!!" and Paris Hilton wrote "Happy Birthday beautiful!!! along with a lovestruck and four fire emojis.

Meanwhile, one fan questioned why Paltrow would post her naked photo on social media.

"Why in the world would you ever post this?" a user with the handle @paisleypink1999 wrote.

"Because she wants to, because it is her life, because it is her body. Why in the world does what she does bother you?" one fan replied.

"Well, she's allowed to, so it's okay, but I understand where you are coming from, so I won't insult you like some others. Yes, it can be 'tiresome' to see that their body is all many women can offer to show any value or get attention," another user responded adding, "but that's a 'boldness' that comes from insecurities."

Paltrow's naked photo may have received over 851,000 likes. But her daughter Apple Martin, from ex-husband Chris Martin, seemed to be embarrassed. She reacted and wrote "MOM" to which the actress responded with three laughing emojis.