Real Madrid CF has had a conservative summer so far, with the biggest news being the departure of captain Sergio Ramos, Now, the Spanish giants have reportedly made some progress on the acquisition front, after Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland agreed to enter negotiations.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but the French side is not open to selling the 22-year-old. Real Madrid may have to wait until Mbappe is available to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next season.

In the meantime, they will not wait idly for the Frenchman. The Norway international is reportedly keen on making the move, and he has green lit the transfer talks. Dortmund now has no choice but to enter negotiations if they want to cash in on their star striker. If they don't close a deal now, they will risk losing him for only 75 million euros next summer after his release clause becomes activated.

Interestingly, Dortmund has reportedly turned down a whopping 110 million euro offer from Real Madrid. Marca reports that Dortmund's valuation is closer to 150 million euros. They need to make the sale happen this summer, or have that fee cut in half if the Norwegian ends up leaving in 2022.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to bring in a star signing after the general melancholy brought by Ramos and Zidane's exits and the trophyless season. Haaland's fee may seem astronomical, but it may be a better option compared to what PSG might ask for Mbappe. In fact, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi previously declared that the player is not for sale and no club can match what they are able to offer the Frenchman.

Mino Raiola, the super agent handling the Norwegian, now has to get to work. He had visited Spain a few months ago with Haaland's father, visiting both Valdebebas and the Camp Nou. Now, it appears as though the pair found the capital to be a more attractive destination.

The 20-year-old is a prime target for some of Europe's biggest clubs after scoring 41 times in 41 appearances for Dortmund last season. It remains to be seen if a move will materialise in the coming weeks.