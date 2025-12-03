Home security cameras are no longer safe in South Korea after four hackers found a way to breach into private home videos.

South Korean authorities rounded up four suspects who breached more than 120,000 home security cameras to gain access to videos of adults and children.

However, while there was no sexually explicit content, the suspects manipulated videos of people and sold them online. The four suspects will be charged with hacking, but three suspects will be in custody to face charges related to possessing and selling explicit material.

How Hackers Breached Home Cameras and Manipulated Videos

Per NY Post, Kim Young-woon, head of the National Police Agency's Cyber Terror Investigation Unit, said the hackers were not in a group and hadn't worked together.

The four suspects each attacked IP cameras that are typically linked to Wi-Fi networks and have default passwords, since they are generally the easiest targets for hackers.

According to the South Korean police, a majority of the videos were from the private homes that included bedrooms and living rooms besides the public places like saunas and hotels.

One individual, who is also the third suspect, was indicted for the creation of sexually exploitative material that involved children and teenagers, which he kept without distributing it.

Some​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the money used to buy the manipulated sexually explicit footage came from virtual assets. It is said that one of the suspects made close to £20,000 ($24,000) while another one received about £10,000 ($12,000) from such transactions.

The use of cryptocurrency allowed the perpetrators to remain anonymous and made it difficult for the police to track them.

Government Responds to Massive Breach of Security Home Cameras

South Korea's Science Ministry is reviewing new regulations to ensure home cameras operate only after owners create secure, original passwords.

Meanwhile, the police are determined to find out every person who has viewed, bought, or shared the stolen content.

The arrests of those involved in such activities can be seen as a warning to both the consumers and the producers that taking security measures lightly may have them serving behind bars.

This means both hackers and users who access illicit material can be held ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌accountable.

Not Just a South Korean Problem?

The National Police Agency's Cyber Terror Investigation Unit has been tracking down people involved in this method called 'molka', the secret filming of individuals for sexually exploitative purposes.

Between​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2011 and 2022, the police conducted nearly 50,000 arrests of individuals involved in similar crimes related to hacking and exploitation.

However, this is not a problem unique to South Korea alone.

For instance, in the US, Verkada made an announcement that it lost control over the recording of 150,000 devices, such as hospitals and schools.

Then in China, a large number of cameras were also in the same way compromised. It was later found that videos were being sold on social media.

How to Secure Your Home Cameras

For a long time, experts pointed out that IP cameras become vulnerable due to weak passwords, devices that have not been updated, and poorly secured networks.

Home security camera users are required to put in place strong and unique passwords and perform firmware updates regularly in order to be safe from security breaches.

Police also warn not to use products that are made in foreign countries as they might not meet the local standards that can protect them from the risk of hacking and unauthorised access.