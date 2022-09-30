Fans have been waiting for the "Half-Life 3" release for years now. While interest among the franchise's fan base remains as strong as ever, developer Valve has not confirmed an upcoming sequel for the first-person shooter game series.

'Half-Life's popularity

Despite the lack of confirmation from Valve, fans remain hopeful that a "Half-Life 3" will eventually be launched. After all, it is considered as one of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry, according to Vrscout.com.

When the original "Half-Life" game launched in 1998, it revolutionized the FPS genre by using cut-scene intermissions to advance the plot. These scripted interactions include specific NPC deaths, helicopter crashes, and enemy encounters strategically placed throughout the game. While these plot devices are common in today's games, they were considered an extremely bold move at that time.

Gamers and critics alike praised "Half-Life" for its unique combination of puzzle-solving, combat, and platforming elements. The original game proved to be a bit hit that it won more than 50 game of the year awards from various magazines and websites.

The game helped reinvigorate the genre that had been made famous by titles such as "Doom," "Quake," and "Wolfenstein," and with its multiplayer support, "Half-Life" also became one of the most-played online games at that time. In 2008, the Guinness Book of World Records named the title the Best-Selling First-Person Shooter of All Time (PC).

'Half-Life 3' launch won't happen anytime soon

With such popularity, it is logical to assume that Valve would eventually give in to its fans' demand and develop "Half-Life 3." However, reports suggest that it might take some time before it happens. It must be noted that Valve has not confirmed the game at the moment.

"There is not a major development team working on anything outside of the few pieces of software specifically tailored for hardware," Valve sources told YouTuber Tyler McVicker when asked about projects in development at Valve.

One of the reasons is that at the time of the interview, Valve was focused on its Steam Deck, which was set to launch in early 2022. "Right now, Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out... Valve is throwing a lot at it," McVicker added. "Half-Life 3, any kind of traditional mouse and keyboard first-person shooter at Valve, is not taking place. If it is, it's a very small group of people."

Steam Deck was launched in February this year, but no word about "Half-Life 3" development has surfaced. In addition, Valve's Gabe Newell appears content on not commenting about what's coming to the Half-Life franchise.

"I've successfully not spoken about those things for a long time, and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions," Newell said in an interview last year. "The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions."

So, is Newell hinting that "Half-Life 3" is in development? Well, your guess is as good as ours.