The death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has left her family shaken, with her mother inconsolable and her son completely shut down for two days.

Her father Anatoly Androsovych expressed his disbelief at his daughter's death. He said Halyna's mother "is going out of her mind with grief." He also revealed that his nine-year-old grandson Andros was badly affected after learning that his mum had died.

"The little boy has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother," the Ukraine native told The Sun adding that the nine-year-old was "incredibly close to his mother and fell silent when told she was dead."

"Matt was really worried because the boy withdrew into himself and couldn't say a word for two days. His dad has managed to coax a few words from him now but the effect has been devastating," Androsovych shared and called his daughter's death a "tragedy" that "has wrecked a beautiful perfect family - everyone who knows them is destroyed by sorrow."

Androsovych said he does not hold Alec Baldwin responsible for his daughter's death. Instead, he blames "the props people who handle the guns." He also revealed that Halyna's husband, Harvard Law School graduate Matthew, 38, "will decide if legal action is going to be taken."

Baldwin was photographed embracing Matthew and Andros outside of a hotel in Santa Fe on Saturday. Her husband had reportedly initially traveled to Albuquerque where Halyna's body was taken before they headed to the New Mexico hotel for an overnight stay.

An eyewitness claimed that the "Rust" star appeared beaten when he met the family. He "was slumped, he looked aged." The source told the publication, "I thought at first he grabbed the [luggage] cart to help him walk because he looked so down."

Baldwin was reportedly "inconsolable and hysterical for hours" after he accidentally shot and killed Halyna on the set of the "Rust" with a loaded prop gun. A source claimed he has now cancelled his other projects "to take some time for himself and re-center himself." It is said to be how he handles difficult times or when something bad happens, "he removes himself from the public eye" for a short while.