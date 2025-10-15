Ever since everyone found out that John Cena is stepping away from WWE this year, the wrestling community has been buzzing with speculation. One of the big questions floating around is whether Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is trying to set himself up as Cena's final opponent. Recent comments from The Rock and other insiders have added fuel to that fire, though there's still a lot of drama involved with egos, legacies, and creative control.

Will The Rock be John Cena's Final Opponent?

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, The Rock was asked directly who should face Cena for his farewell match. He seemed to playfully hint that it could be him, but then he followed up with a telling remark.

'I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it. But really it's just, it's whoever John wants. Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants. It's not me or Nick Khan or Triple H. It's just, it's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it. And you know what? The best part about John is he comes as advertised. So who you think he is, that's who he is. And he's a good dude. And I love that guy. No, he's a good dude, man. And kind. He's really cool.'

What stands out here isn't just The Rock's confidence in his role, because remember, he's a board member of WWE's parent company TKO, but also how he presents that role. By framing himself as more of an advisor instead of a heavy handed executive, The Rock shows respect for Cena's choices while still making it clear he's part of the decision making structure. He's not just a popular face, he's a key player in the company. This mix of being both a talent and an executive fogs the line between being a creative supporter and a corporate player.

What We Know About Cena's Last Match

Even though The Rock hinted he might be a contender, most insiders don't really think that's where this is heading. For one, Cena and The Rock already have an epic history, having headlined WrestleMania matches together, including their big showdown at WrestleMania 29. Bringing The Rock into the final match would overshadow what should be Cena's moment to say goodbye. Many believe a tournament format is the most likely path for WWE to choose Cena's final opponent which will possibly culminate in a match against Gunther, who's been mentioned a lot in rumors as the leading candidate for Cena's last opponent.

A tournament adds structure, stakes, and a storyline arc to the farewell match, something a surprise return would disrupt. Another aspect to consider is practicality. Cena only has four dates left in WWE, two episodes of Raw, Survivor Series, and the big Saturday Night's Main Event scheduled for 13 December in Washington, DC. Fitting The Rock into those last shows and giving him a meaningful build up would be a tough logistical challenge. Not to forget that The Rock already was a part of Cena's retirement tour when he helped Cena turn heel earlier this year but then he just disappeared. Fans are still upset about the inconsistency of The Rock's moves in this storyline.

Is John Cena in Control of His Retirement Tour?

Beneath all the drama, a more interesting question is: who really controls Cena's storyline? Cena has occasionally said he's just going along with WWE's creative direction. That's a stark contrast to The Rock's public stance that Cena should have the final say. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has also weighed in at different points, seemingly backing up The Rock's comments by indicating that Cena has a significant voice in his farewell storyline.

This alignment among major figures suggests they're carefully shaping perception, just like they do with storylines. Yet, the variances in the stories being told here, mainly, the one Cena has shared versus what The Rock and Triple H are saying, creates a sense that there's a tug-of-war going on behind closed doors. Is The Rock subtly trying to take over the narrative? Or is he just trying to just build intrigue while still respecting Cena's position?