The ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic has not spared Premier League clubs from feeling the financial impact from the lack of regular revenue streams like match days and television. Manchester City are no exception despite their vast riches, and even they are reportedly targeting potential player-plus-cash deals this summer.

Pep Guardiola is desperate to refresh his squad after winning the Premier League and coming up short in the final of the Champions League. He is keen to add an attacker to his forward ranks following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

Harry Kane is City's number one target and they are expected to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur about signing the England skipper this summer. The north London club are reluctant to sell their prized asset, but his desire to leave, will see them consider bids in the region of £120 million or higher.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the current financial climate is restraining even the Abu Dhabi owned outfit from splashing the cash, which could see them consider a potential swap involving players. At least one player is expected to leave City as part of the deal that could potentially bring Kane to Manchester, but Spurs have an agenda of their own.

Daniel Levy is known for his negotiating skills and wants more than one player included as part of any deal for Spurs' top scorer. Gabriel Jesus is one player mentioned that could move in the opposite direction, but the report claims that the north London club also wants defender Nathan Ake.

Jesus and Ake both struggled for regular game time under Guardiola last season and it remains to be seen if they are part of the manager's plans going forward. However, Spurs' only involvement in Europe next season will be the inaugural Europa Conference League, which could be a sticking point for both players if they are to be convinced to move to London.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with interest in the England international striker but remain behind City in the queue. Kane is currently preparing for the Three Lions' European Championship campaign that begins with a clash against Croatia on June 13.