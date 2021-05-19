Chelsea are reportedly planning to usurp Manchester United in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho by submitting a bid of their own.

The England international is expected to leave the Bundesliga club this summer and has his heart set on a move to the Premier League. The Manchester City academy product is said to have lots of admirers in England with the Blues being among many interested clubs.

According to the Sun, Thomas Tuchel's side will test Dortmund's resolve with an £80 million bid. They also hope to move in front of United in the queue, with the Red Devils still healing from their failure to sign him last summer when the German club demanded £117 million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing a right-sided winger a priority this summer and Sancho is said to be high on the list of targets for the position. However, they do have a disadvantage going up against Chelsea with the Three Lions wide man said to be a boyhood Blues fan.

Sancho has his sights set on representing England at the European Championships this summer. There remains very little doubt that he will fail to make Gareth Southgate's final squad owing to his impressive showing for Dortmund this season.

The report claims that the German club are in no hurry to sanction Sancho's transfer as they are hoping that a good showing with the national team will help propel his value further. Dortmund are said to still be hoping to receive a fee closer to the £100 million mark.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's pursuit of Sancho is unlikely to be the only time United are challenged in the transfer market for their top targets this summer. According to the Daily Mail, arch rivals Manchester City are said to have moved ahead of the Red Devils in the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The England international striker recently reiterated his desire to leave the north London club this summer. Kane is keen to realise his dream of winning the biggest trophies in club football.

Tottenham, however, are said to be unwilling to sanction a move for their most prized asset this summer. But the report claims that a bid in the region of £150 million could prove too tempting for the north Londoners. Pep Guardiola's City side are among the few teams that can afford to pay such a hefty fee.

Moreover, Guardiola, who is keen to sign a forward this summer with Sergio Aguero leaving, is said to want a forward with Premier League know-how. Kane has won the Golden Boot in the Premier League on two occasions and is among the top contenders again this season.