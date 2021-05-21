Harry Kane has made it clear that the final decision about his future with Tottenham Hotspur will lie with him and not the club despite his long-term contract.

The England international reportedly told the north London club that he wants to leave this summer. He confirmed it during a recent interview with Gary Neville suggesting that he will have a conversation with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future at the club.

Kane has made no secret of his desires to compete for the biggest trophies in club football. And after failing to achieve his dream with Spurs since breaking into the first-team, he feels the time has come to plan for the next stage of his career.

"There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club," Kane told Neville, as quoted by the BBC. "It's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman."

"I'm sure that [Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time."

Kane may have come through the ranks at Spurs after a very short stint with arch rivals Arsenal, but he remains clear about his goals going forward. The prolific marksman has not promised to be a one club man, neither has he caused trouble by stating his desire to leave publicly.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is hopeful of a fruitful conversation with Levy once the season concludes. He is unsure of the Spurs chairman's thoughts but admits that Levy could be on board expecially if he could net £100 million by offloading Kane.

"As players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100m then why not?' I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years," Kane added.

However, Spurs are said to be reluctant to lose Kane this summer and maintain that he is not for sale. But it is believed that an offer around £150 million will be hard to turn down with Manchester City at the front of the queue along with Manchester United and Chelsea.