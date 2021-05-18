Harry Kane has again told Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club this summer. The club's talisman is keen to join a club where he can realise his dream to challenge for the top trophies in the game.

The north London club had been reluctant to entertain the possibility of their star forward leaving, but are said to have realised that it is now a possibility. According to Sky Sports, the club has begun to assess replacements for the prolific marksman, which is an indication that they will be willing to listen to offers.

The report claims that while the club remain reluctant, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have reached out to Kane's representatives expressing their interest.

Kane is reportedly said to favour staying in the Premier League which gives the three aforementioned clubs an upper hand. The Spurs attacker is also said to be keen to sort out his future before he begins his campaign at the European Championships with England this summer.

The England international has made no secret of his desire to compete for the biggest trophies in England and Europe after seeing his Tottenham side coming up short year after year. The latest disappointment was the north London club's loss in the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola's City.

United were expected to take a backseat in the race for Kane after re-signing Edinson Cavani to a new one-year deal. It was reported that the club were not very certain about coming up with the hefty fee that will surround the likes of Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, City are also thought to be weighing up a move for Kane, but also have Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings on their shortlist to replace Sergio Aguero. Guardiola is said to be keen to find a long-term successor for the Argentinean forward.

The ball, however, remains firmly in Tottenham's court owing to Kane's long-term contract with the club. The Englishman has just over three years remaining on the six-year contract he penned in 2018.

Daniel Levy will have the advantage when it comes to negotiating with interested suitors and the Spurs chairman is known to get his money's worth. The north London outfit is expected to demand a fee in the region of £120-£150 million to even consider letting the club's prized asset walk out the door.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham could be open to a player-plus-cash deal that could involve an attacking player moving in the opposite direction. The report claims that Spurs would be interested in either Anthony Martial if United come in with a bid or Gabriel Jesus from City.

If Levy does decide that he does not want to sell Kane to a rival and opposes any move from United or City, then Kane could find himself with very few options. Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as a potential destination owing to former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino being at the helm.