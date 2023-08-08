England captain Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to join German champions Bayern Munich this summer, but that deal is on the verge of collapse. The player himself has reportedly imposed a deadline, wherein he wants any transfer talks to be concluded before the 2023/24 Premier League season officially kicks off for his current club, Tottenham Hotspur FC.

The Spurs are scheduled to raise the curtain on their domestic campaign on August 13, just five days from now. Furthermore, Bayern Munich will also play in the DFL Supercup even earlier on August 12 against RB Leipzig.

It is understandable why Kane would want his fate to be settled before then, and there is no doubt that both clubs would rather not start their respective seasons without knowing if they will have Kane's firepower on their lineup.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not lifting a finger to help the deal along, and for obvious reasons. Tottenham are not keen on losing their all-time record goalscorer, and they have made it clear that they will not budge if their valuation of the player is not met by interested suitors.

Latest bid rejected once again

Bayern Munich have already made several earlier bids that were slammed by Spurs, but they has insisted on moving forward with negotiations in recent weeks. Representatives of the German club have flown into England at least two times to get the deal over the line, but their efforts have so far remained unsuccessful.

According to The Sun, the latest bid that was put on the table was worth £103 million, with about £17 million worth of add-ons. This is a club-record offer for Bayern, but Levy did not bat an eyelash and is still firmly holding on to the 30-year-old striker.

Bayern previously set their own deadline for Friday last week, but that has come and gone without any agreement being made. Levy even flew to the United States over the weekend, making it clear that coming to an agreement with the Germans is not his top priority. Bayern are said to be planning to submit another bid, but they are still about £25 million short of what Levy sees as a fair price.

The Spurs chairman is playing hardball even though they are set to lose the player on a free transfer when his contract expires in just twelve months. Kane has not shown any interest in signing a contract extension thus far, and if he runs down his contract until the summer of 2024, he will be free to seek employment elsewhere with the possibility of negotiating a big signing on bonus.

Time is running out

Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing the England captain this summer, but the deadline that Kane imposed may work against his plan. Kane is thought to be eager to join a club where he can win major trophies, but he has not taken to extreme measures to force the move.

It is not uncommon for players to pressure their clubs into selling through delinquent behaviour. He has not made any bold moves yet, but his wife was previously spotted in Munich in what seemed to be a house-hunting trip. She was also though to have been scouting for schools where their children could be enrolled if they make the move.

Despite all this, The Telegraph insists that Kane will no longer entertain the possibility of a transfer once the Premier League season kicks off.

Apart from Bayern Munich, French champions PSG are reportedly interested especially if they end up losing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. this summer. Furthermore, a big-money offer may come in from Saudi Arabia, although Kane is believed to be seeking glory on European soil instead of looking for a lucrative deal.