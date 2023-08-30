Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his inappropriate reaction after he was sent off in Liverpool's win at Newcastle United.

Van Dijk on Sunday was slapped with a straight red card in the 29th minute at St. James' Park following a challenge on Newcastle forward Alexander Isak. This was just minutes after the hosts went 1-0 up.

'Van Dijk used abusive/insulting words'

The Liverpool skipper, who was evidently frustrated for receiving the red card, appeared to argue with referee John Brooks while the incident was being reviewed by VAR. Van Dijk was also seen getting aggressive with fourth official Craig Pawson before Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to intervene.

In an official statement, the FA alleged that Van Dijk used "abusive and/or insulting words."

"Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August. It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute. Virgil Van Dijk has until Friday, 1 September to provide a response to this charge," read the FA's statement.

Will Liverpool appeal against these charges?

While the red card earned Van Dijk an automatic one-match ban against Aston Villa this Sunday, the charge by the FA could force the Dutchman to miss Liverpool's trip to Wolves the following weekend.

It is still not known if Liverpool would choose to appeal the charges brought against their captain.

Speaking at the post-match conference, following his side's memorable 2-1 win at Newcastle, Klopp said, "I don't think it is a red card. It's pretty much no contact, very little, and it's on the way to the ball, but what can I say? The decision is like this, I cannot change it and I don't want it. It's just, would I give this in a training game? Definitely not. There are reasons why I am not a ref and they are."

On Sunday, Liverpool had a frustrating start at St. James' Park. The Reds fell 1-0 behind after 25 minutes when a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold led to Newcastle's first goal, which was scored by their No. 10 Anthony Gordon. The scoreline remained 1-0 at the half-time break, with Liverpool having been reduced to 10 men.

Darwin Nunez, who is yet to start a game for Liverpool this season, came off the bench to rescue his side with two late goals. Liverpool's new No. 9 kept his composure as he shuffled through to score the equalizer with nine minutes left. Nunez then collected an excellent pass from Mohamed Salah three minutes into stoppage time before producing another fine finish to hand his side an astonishing victory.

Klopp ends Salah's transfer rumours

After the match, Klopp ended any rumours about Salah's possible departure from Anfield before the end of the summer window.

Coming into the Newcastle game, there had been several reports suggesting Salah had agree to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. After Liverpool's triumph at St. James' Pak, when reporters told Klopp that Salah's transfer saga had not ended yet, the German boss replied, "For me, it has."

The Saudi league has landed many top players from European football, with Al-Ittihad alone having brought in former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Liverpool's defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also lost Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson to Saudi clubs Al-Ahli Saudi FC and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Klopp and Co have won two out of their opening three games of the 2023-24 Premier League season, with one draw, which was at Stamford Bridge. As of now, only defending champions Manchester City have won all games and there are three teams tied on seven points, including Liverpool. Liverpool are in the fourth spot in the league table on goal difference.