Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future after the Reds claimed a nail-biting win at Newcastle United.

Over the past week, Salah has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League with the summer window still underway. After Liverpool clinched a 2-1 victory at St. James' Park on Sunday, thanks to late goals from Darwin Nunez, Klopp made it clear that the story around Salah's possible exit was now over.

Klopp: Salah's transfer story has ended

In a post-match interview, when Klopp was told that Salah's transfer saga had not ended yet, the German boss replied, "For me, it has."

The Saudi Pro League has signed several high-profile footballers from the Premier League this summer, with Salah becoming their latest target. Earlier this week, when table-toppers Al-Ittihad were linked with Salah, Klopp clarified that Liverpool never received an offer from the Jeddah-based club.

"We don't have an offer. He's a Liverpool player. To all the things we do he is essential, he was and will be, there is nothing there. If there was something, the answer would be no. In my life, I think about a problem when I have it. There's nothing at the moment. When something comes up then I can think about it. If there would be something, there is a no," added Klopp.

It has been claimed that Salah, who still has a contract with the Reds until 2025, would complete his medical with Al-Ittihad after Liverpool's match against Newcastle, according to Mirror. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can manage to fend off the Saudi side before the end of the summer transfer window.

With 197 goals, Salah is Liverpool's third-leading all-time goal scorer in the club's history, after Ian Rush (336) and Roger Hunt (260). The Egyptian King has also provided 81 assists in 308 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in 2017.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have already brought in former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Liverpool's defensive midfielder Fabinho. The Reds also lost Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson to Saudi clubs Al-Ahli Saudi FC and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Liverpool's remarkable win at Newcastle

On Sunday, Liverpool had a frustrating start at St. James' Park. The Reds fell 1-0 behind after 25 minutes when a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold saw Newcastle's No. 10 Anthony Gordon score the opener. Three minutes later, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was slapped with a red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak, reducing the visiting side to 10 men.

Nunez, who is yet to start a game for Liverpool this season, came off the bench to rescue his side with two late goals. Liverpool's new No. 9 kept his composure as he shuffled through to score the equalizer with nine minutes left. Nunez then collected an excellent pass from Salah three minutes into stoppage time before producing another fine finish to hand Klopp and Co an astounding victory.

In the same interview, Klopp heaped praise on Liverpool players as he was delighted with their "super mature performance."

"We didn't start the game well, we conceded a goal and got a red card. Then we played better. At half-time, the feeling was there that something was possible.

"Nunez with a super performance. I don't think we needed too much luck. We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin, he was obviously fired up from not starting. We had really good football moments. It was a super mature performance," added Klopp.

The Anfield side has won two out of their opening three games of the 2023-24 Premier League season, with one draw, which was at Stamford Bridge. As of now, only defending champions Manchester City have won all games and there are three teams tied on seven points, including Liverpool. The Reds are placed fourth in the league table on goal difference.