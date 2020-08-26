Manchester United captain and England international Harry Maguire has been found guilty in an assault case on the Greek island of Syros. Consequently, he has been given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison following his trial.

The 27-year old England defender was reportedly found guilty of repeated bodily harm. He was booked for violence against public employees, attempted bribery and insult after his arrest in Mykonos last week.

The sentence is, however, suspended for three years, given that it is a first-time offence and only misdemeanour charges were made against him. Maguire was not the only one to get arrested. Alongside him were his 28-year old brother, Joe Maguire, and 29-year old friend, Christopher Sharman.

Both Joe and Sharman were found guilty of the same offences that Harry was booked for. Both of them have been sentenced to 13 months in prison, which is suspended for three years. According to BBC, all three of them have denied all charges that have been made against them.

It is also understood that the Manchester United star wasn't present at the trial in Syros. Instead, his father, Alan Maguire was there.

The United captain has appointed one of Greece's top human rights lawyers, Alexis Anagnostakis, to represent him. Anagnostakis had asked for a postponement of the hearing, but the judge rejected his proposal.

According to reports, after Tuesday's verdict Maguire said, "I've instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing. I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family, and friends are the victims."

On Tuesday, England manager Gareth Southgate initially included Maguire in the national squad for next month's Nations League ties against Iceland and Denmark. However, he withdrew Maguire's name as soon as the verdict came out.

Southgate said, "As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week."

Now it remains to be seen if Maguire would retain club captaincy after undergoing the legal trials. According to reports, there won't be any immediate decision over Maguire's Manchester United captaincy, but a change might occur.

The Red Devils will play their first Premier League game of the upcoming season against Crystal Palace on September 19.