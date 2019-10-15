'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey', a documentary of the royal tour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Africa, will address the royal couple's recent war with British tabloids. The documentary is set to air on the UK's ITV network on Sunday.

In an interview with journalist Tom Bradby ahead of the documentary's release, the couple spoke about their travels, causes close to their hearts and life. In the interview, Bradby teases that the royal couple went on a journey he wasn't expecting, hinting on their feud with the British media.

"The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces," Bradby says, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their tour of Africa had announced their decision to take legal action against the British media. The 35-year-old royal objected to the media's mistreatment of his wife.

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives," Harry had said in a statement addressing the matter. He went on to explain that it's "bullying" in simpler words which "scares and silences people".

"We all know this isn't acceptable, at any level. We won't and can't believe in a world where there is no accountability for this," said Harry.

The legal action against British tabloids for ill-treatment of the duchess was supported by several. Former first lady of the US, Hillary Clinton, also supported the former actress and said she is a huge fan of Meghan. "I do want to say that the way she's been treated is inexplicable," she said.

Clinton also agreed with the assessment that Meghan being biracial might be one of the reasons behind the way the media covers her and said, "It's certainly part of it. If the explanation is that she's biracial, then shame on everybody", she said.

Besides, Elton John, a close friend of Princess Diana also supported Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashain also defended and spoke only positives about the couple in a recent interview.

The promo of the upcoming documentary also teases some intimate and cute moments between the royal parents and baby Archie. In the footage, the duchess is seen giving Archie a sweet kiss on his head as Harry holds the baby.