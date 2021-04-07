Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix show featuring the Duke of Sussex, around seven months after they confirmed their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The programme by the couple's Archewell Productions will be a documentary series about the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, founded by Prince Harry in 2014. The Duke of Sussex will serve as an executive producer on the show, titled "Heart of Invictus," and will appear on camera. The show follows competitors around the world as they train for the sporting event which has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix announced the docu-series through its Twitter account on Tuesday, writing alongside a picture of the British royal interacting with the Invictus Games participants: "Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it's fitting that Archewell's first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition's amazing athletes."

Invictus Games, which is the only foundation Prince Harry has retained from his royal days, shared details of the upcoming project on its website. "Heart of Invictus is the working title for a new docu-series from Oscar-winning documentarians Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joana Natasegara, which will reveal the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games," the statement read.

The website's announcement also featured a statement from Prince Harry himself, who said he "couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead."

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," the 36-year-old said.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," the statement further read.

Apart from Harry, the Invictus Games Foundation will also be an executive producer on the show. The announcement also confirmed that a major part of Harry and Meghan's earnings from the series will be going to the organisation to support their work.