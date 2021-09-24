Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York for a three-day visit, leaving their two children behind in California, so it did not come as a surprise when they met their celebrity friends for drinks in a swanky hotel.

Meghan's long-time fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mike Hess, heir to the Hess Oil Corporation, were present for the double date at luxury Bemelmans Bar at $1,300-a-night Carlyle Hotel on Wednesday. Onlookers said that the couple drank martinis before leaving via the back door around three hours later and bundling into their Cadillac Escalade. Pictures obtained by Mail Online showed them complementing each other in black outfits.

The next day, Harry and Meghan visited the United Nations, 9/11 memorial, and One World Trade Center, as they marked their first major public appearances since they attended the Commonwealth Day service with the royal family in March last year. They kickstarted their tour with a trip to One World Observatory in the morning, following which they met with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, as well as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Their next visit was to the 9/11 Memorial pools and the museum, during which they were joined by the memorial & museum President Alice Greenwald and Patricia Harris from Bloomberg Philanthropy.

After making a brief pit stop back at the Carlyle Hotel where they have been staying, the couple headed for a meeting with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at 50 UN Plaza. The ambassador shared pictures from the "wonderful" meeting on Twitter noting that they had an "important discussion" on COVID-19, racial justice, and mental health.

Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.



Photos: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/YhbSsJGQZP — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 23, 2021

After leaving the UN, they headed straight to the WHO HQ, from where they left with some documents in their hands with WHO and their charity Archewell's branding. Their New York visit is mainly for the Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park on Saturday, where they will join calls for vaccine equity.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines for her fashion choices as it appears that she mistook the humid weather in New York for the fall season. Earlier in the day, the mother-of-two stepped out in a heavy, soft-looking camel-colored Max Mara coat, which she wore open but layered over a long-sleeve black turtleneck top. She made a minor change in her outfit in the latter part of the day, only to replace her Max Mara coat with an equally heavy black coat.

Both the coats seemed unsuitable for the high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celcius) in New York, with humidity hovering above 70%. Surprisingly, the 40-year-old looked unruffled and sweat-free despite her heavy clothes.