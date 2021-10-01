Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had already invited criticism by flying home to California after their recent New York trip in a private jet despite their lectures on sustainability. Now, their choice of transportation has sparked further questions and speculations after it emerged that the aircraft was provided to them by a controversial infomercial company.

According to a report in DailyMail.com, the couple travelled to California on a Dassault Falcon 2000LX luxury jet owned by direct marketing company Guthy-Renker. The 10-seater airplane, owned by Guthy-Renker's 'GRP Aviation LLC,' is also rented out to charter service Clay Lacy. However Clay Lacy clarified that there was no record of it being chartered last weekend, which means the Sussexes' flight was likely provided by Guthy-Renker directly.

The infomercial company, which made Cindy Crawford the richest supermodel in the world, has also introduced beauty product lines of several celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Clarkson, and Heidi Klum. It also helped self-help guru Tony Robbins establish his career, and launched cosmetics with talk show host Leeza Gibbons, Dallas actress Victoria Principle, and celebrity stylist Chaz Dean.

However, the company has had its fair share of controversies over the years. It was fined in California in 2019 for charging its customers for repeated shipments of products without their consent, and had commercials featuring Katy Perry and Justin Bieber banned in the UK for "misleading" consumers about their acne product line, Proactiv. Most notably, it was placed under federal investigation and sued for $26M in 2016 by thousands of women who claimed that they suffered extreme hair loss after using their Wen hair products.

Meanwhile, its high-profile client Tony Robbins has come under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 last week. The self-help guru spoke at a three-day sales conference in Orlando, Florida, and played down coronavirus death statistics saying 1,200 people die every day from car accidents. He also encouraged anti-vaxxers saying that "100 million Americans are unvaccinated" and "they're not all crazy people."

Meghan and Harry boarding a plane by Guthy-Renker has sparked speculations that the former American actress is being courted to do an infomercial with them, possibly her own product lines. Also, the company's two founders, Bill Guthy and Greg Renker, both have properties in Carpinteria near the Sussexes' mansion in Santa Barbara.

Their collaboration with the company would not only be highly unorthodox for a member of the royal family, but would also create a challenging task for their public relations team due to the firm's controversial past. However, none of the parties have made any comment regarding the speculations.