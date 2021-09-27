Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proud of the success of the website of their charitable foundation Archewell, but want its visitors to monitor the time they spend on it.

The website recently started displaying a new pop-up message advising visitors to take a screen break if they spend more than 20 minutes on it. The advisory, which appears only 20 minutes after a visitor enters, read, "We love having you here, but we're mindful of screen time. Why not take a break? We'll be here."

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex explained the message on the website writing, "As we increasingly understand the direct link between technology and its effect on each of us - online and offline - Archewell Foundation will continue to prioritise critical work around the state of our digital world."

The message is reflective of the mission of one of the charity's partners, the Centre for Humane Technology, a non-profit dedicated to exposing the effects of persuasive technology and radically reimagining the digital infrastructure. The organisation advises turning off online notifications, removing "toxic" apps, and tracking one's screen time to change habits.

The latest addition to Archewell's website comes just over a week after it underwent a major makeover. Soon after Harry and Meghan appeared on the cover of Time after being featured in its list of 100 Influential People, Archewell's website was revamped to include a picture from their photoshoot for the magazine.

During the renovation, the charity's tagline of "Compassion In Action" was replaced with "Shared Purpose, Global Action." The mission statement was also changed to read, "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world." Earlier it used to say, "through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time."

Meanwhile, Meghan recently marked her return from maternity break after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. The Duchess along with her husband attended the Global Citizen Live concert in New York to urge world leaders to share vaccine doses to bring a swifter end to the coronavirus pandemic.