Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a huge security detail during their three-day tour of New York, which reportedly included Taylor Swift's personal bodyguards as well.

According to a report in Mail Online, the security personnel driving and guarding the royal couple included a former New York Police Department officer who is also head of security for Taylor Swift. The tall and balding man who goes by the name Jimmy is in his 50s, and was seen watching over the Sussexes this weekend.

Read more Private visit or royal tour with federal security? Harry and Meghan's New York visit sparks questions

Jimmy has dealt with several stalkers and intruders who made their way to Swift's apartment in the past. He reportedly lives in a $5 million apartment right across the hallway from Swift's $15million penthouse in a residential building in Tribeca, where actor Orlando Bloom also owns an apartment. Jimmy controls the locks on the front door of the building regardless of who comes in and out including other celebrities.

A 2014 profile of the Grammy-winning singer mentioned Jimmy noting that he provided "Defcon-3 level" security to her. Speaking to the magazine, the security personnel said that "most of the neighbours know what's what by now" and are comfortable with it.

There was another person from the musician's security detail who was seen guarding the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex during their recent visit. The guard, shorter, burlier, and in his 40s, had been seen protecting the "Lover" hitmaker on multiple occasions including during her appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the 2019 VMAs.

Both the guards were seen on duty at the posh $1,300-a-night Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side where Harry and Meghan had been staying. They were in attendance every day of the couple's stay, and were spotted out front coordinating with other security personnel, including one who claimed to be with the Department of Homeland Security. The duo, who wore blazers, chinos, and untucked shirts, accompanied Harry and Meghan wherever they went.

It is not yet clear if Swift personally loaned her bodyguards to the financially independent royals as a favour or if they hired them from a company by themselves.