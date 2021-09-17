Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have transformed their charity Archewell's website once again, this time soon after their names were featured in Times's list of 100 Influential People.

Harry and Meghan had launched the website in December last year, featuring childhood pictures of themselves with their respective mothers Princess Diana and Doria Ragland. They have revamped the site several times since then, with its newest update coming on Thursday.

The royal couple ditched their tagline of "Compassion In Action" in the latest transformation, and replaced it with "Shared Purpose, Global Action." They also changed their mission statement to read, "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world." Earlier it used to say, "through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time."

The description of Archewell Foundation has also been slightly changed from its earlier message that read "uplifting and uniting communities-local and global, online and offline-once act of compassion at a time." The non-profit is now described as "an impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action; uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally; online and offline."

The description for Archewell productions has also been changed to remove reference to "harnessing the power of storytelling."

The Sussexes have also added a huge portrait of themselves from the Time 100 piece on their front page. The picture, which shows the couple dressed in coordinating shades of olive green, was apparently taken at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. The move to share the picture on their website comes despite the negative reaction they have received to the Times photoshoot, with many claiming the cover picture of Harry leaning on his wife's shoulder is heavily airbrushed.

Time's picture editor Dilys Ng, who made the final decision on the cover image, said that the portrait captures the Sussexes' "powerful dynamic as equal partners." However, Twitter users were of the opinion that the picture shows Meghan as the dominant one in their marriage.

"Wow, this photo speaks volumes. There is no hiding who's in control," one tweeted.